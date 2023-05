Speech Therapy Market : Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.8% during 2021-2031

The speech therapy market size was valued at $9.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $17 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Speech therapy is a valuable approach utilized for identifying and addressing speech and communication difficulties. Its primary objective is to enhance communication skills by diagnosing and treating various speech disorders, language disorders, and neurological conditions. These disorders encompass a range of conditions, including childhood apraxia of speech, stuttering, apraxia, and dysarthria. Additionally, language disorders involve receptive language disorder, expressive language disorder, psychopathology of language, and childhood language disorder. By focusing on improving these areas, speech therapy strives to enhance overall communication abilities.

โ€ข CAGR: 5.6 %

โ€ข Current Market Size: USD 9.9 Billion

โ€ข Forecast Growing Region: APAC

โ€ข Largest Market: North America

โ€ข Projection Time: 2022 - 2031

โ€ข Base Year: 2022

The speech therapy market size was valued at USD 9.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $17 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

๐Š๐„๐˜ ๐ ๐ˆ๐๐ƒ๐ˆ๐๐†๐’ ๐Ž๐ ๐“๐‡๐„ ๐’๐“๐”๐ƒ๐˜

โ€ข Based on type, the neurological conditions segment held largest share in the global market in 2021. However, adults segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

โ€ข On the basis of age, the pediatrics segment held largest market share in 2021.

โ€ข Based on end user, the hospitals segment dominated the market in 2021, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

โ€ข On the basis of region, North America held largest share in the global market in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

๐’๐ฉ๐ž๐ž๐œ๐ก ๐“๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ โ€“

Madonna Therapy Plus,

National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation,

Powerback Rehabilitation,

LifePoint Health (Kindred Healthcare, LLC),

Therapy Solutions Inc.,

Humanus Corporation,

Benchmark Physical Therapy Institute,

Rehabilitation Associates Inc,

Reliant Rehabilitation,

Orient Speech Therapy Center Limited.

