Royalton Barracks/ VCOR

CASE#: 23B2002136
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marcinkowski
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 05/11/2023 at approximately 5:17 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: David A. Bergeron
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/11/2023 at approximately 5:17 PM, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks were advised of a possible violation of conditions at a residence in Bethel. Troopers responded to the residence and identified David A. Bergeron in violation of court ordered conditions of release. Bergeron was transported to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks for processing. He was later released on conditions and issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Criminal Court on 05/12/2023 at 12:30 PM.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/12/2023 at 1230 PM
COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.