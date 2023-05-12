Submit Release
Royalton Barracks/ VCOR

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2002136

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marcinkowski                           

STATION: Royalton Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 05/11/2023 at approximately 5:17 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bethel, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: David A. Bergeron                                        

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 05/11/2023 at approximately 5:17 PM, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks were advised of a possible violation of conditions at a residence in Bethel. Troopers responded to the residence and identified David A. Bergeron in violation of court ordered conditions of release. Bergeron was transported to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks for processing. He was later released on conditions and issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Criminal Court on 05/12/2023 at 12:30 PM.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/12/2023 at 1230 PM

COURT: Windsor County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION:     N/A

BAIL:   N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

