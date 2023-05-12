Renewed Lottery Agreement Benefits Saskatchewan Communities

CANADA, May 12 - Released on May 11, 2023

This afternoon, the Government of Saskatchewan, Sask Sport, SaskCulture and the Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association signed a renewed lottery distribution agreement, continuing a longstanding and successful partnership.

The renewed agreement guarantees that proceeds from lottery ticket sales will continue to support sport, culture and recreation across the province for the next six years. Saskatchewan has authorized lottery tickets to be used as a dedicated fundraiser for sport, culture and recreation since 1974.

"Lottery funding ultimately touches every person in our province, whether it's getting active in sports and recreational activities, experiencing the creative arts, or participating in cultural events that celebrate our diversity," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "These programs are made possible through our partners and a vast network of community volunteers, who deliver experiences that help make Saskatchewan the best place to live, work and raise a family."

Funding from Sask Lotteries benefits over 12,000 sport, culture and recreation groups throughout the province. For the 2022-23 fiscal year, approximately $60 million from the Sask Lotteries Trust Fund was granted to organizations across Saskatchewan.

"On behalf of Sask Sport and its volunteers, I am grateful for the continued partnership of a lottery agreement with the Government of Saskatchewan," Sask Sport Chair Michael Rogers said. "As a parent and participant in sport, every day I see how the funds generated through the agreement benefit Saskatchewan residents and positively impacts communities. A multi-year agreement gives stability for planning for all beneficiary groups to continue creating opportunities that make Saskatchewan vibrant for everyone."

"Lottery funding is so important to ensuring that cultural activity adds to the quality of life of individuals and families in this province," SaskCulture Board Chair Jan Seibel said. "From attending a musical to learning a traditional dance, or joining a writing group, or perhaps, exploring a museum, many people look forward to accessing cultural programs, events and services as a regular part of their lives. As a whole, these types of activities help shape the Saskatchewan experience. We are very pleased with the renewal of this agreement, and government's commitment to helping ensure that an even greater diversity of peoples can engage in cultural and creative pursuits that contribute to a culturally vibrant province."

"The government's continued support of recreation, culture, and sport speaks volumes about the value created by our industries' collective work," Saskatchewan Parks and Recreation Association Board President Jody Boulet said. "We are honoured to be tasked with enhancing quality of life for Saskatchewan people through parks and recreation for another six years and beyond."

The agreement allows continued investments in strategic priority areas, such as engaging diverse and equity-deserving populations; supporting access to safe and welcoming sport, culture and recreation communities; and encouraging well-being and active lifestyles.

To learn more, please visit http://www.sasklotteries.ca/about-us/sask-lotteries-trust-fund.htm

