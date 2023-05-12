Spring Water Market Anticipated to Garner $465.2 Billion, Growing at a CAGR of 8.7%

Increase in awareness of waterborne diseases, rise in concern about numerous health-related concerns, increase in urban population, surge in disposable income

One of the major factors expected to boost the spring water market is the rise in consumer awareness regarding the health advantages of consuming spring water.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in awareness of waterborne diseases like typhoid, diarrhea, and food poisoning, rise in concern about numerous health-related concerns, such as gastrointestinal ailments, neurological disorders, and reproductive problems, increase in urban population, surge in disposable income, rise in living standards, and the advent of eco-friendly container materials drive the global spring water market. However, rise in environmental pollution caused by spring water plastic bottles, lack of awareness about health issues caused by low-cost tap water, and high cost of spring water restrict the growth of the market.

The spring water market size was valued at $210.70 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $465.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031. Rise in environmental pollution caused by spring water plastic bottles and a lack of awareness about health issues caused by low-cost tap water are expected to be major limiting factors for the spring water market. Moreover, spring water is expensive when compared to other drinks, which may restrict the Spring Water Market Growth.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

The key players profiled in the spring water market analysis report include Orient Beverages Pvt. Ltd. (Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.), CG Roxane, LLC, Nestle S.A., PepsiCo, Ten Spring Water, Coca-Cola (Valpre), Danone (Evian), 3 Spring Water, Mountain Valley Spring Water (Primo Water Corp.), and Tata Consumer Products Limited (Himalayan)

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global spring water market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working toward the growth of the market. The report also sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market growth are also profiled in the report along with the Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers & suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market.

Europe region garnered the major share in 2021:

By region, Europe accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global spring water market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The segment's growth is due to high demand for items in Germany and France. Growing public awareness of the advantages of spring water has opened up new opportunities for regional makers and retailers. Moreover, Asia-Pacific region would portray fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for spring water due to factors such as rise in health awareness, rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles.

Based on packaging type, the bottled segment garnered the highest share in 2021, holding more than three-fourths of the global spring water market revenue, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2031. When large amounts of spring water are collected by a tanker truck and transported to a bottling factory, there is a risk of contamination. To ensure the purity of the bottled water, it must be filtered and treated. Bottle spring water right from the source for safer water.

