industrial ventilation equipment market is projected to reach $18.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.3%

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial ventilation is an essential component of many industrial facilities, helping to keep the air clean and safe for workers. Proper ventilation can help to prevent accidents, reduce the risk of fire, and protect workers from harmful fumes and dust. In this blog, we will take a closer look at industrial ventilation equipment, including the different types of equipment available and their functions.

The global industrial ventilation equipment market size was valued at $9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $18.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Competition Analysis

Key companies profiled in the Industrial ventilation equipment industry report include Air System Components, Inc, Cincinnati Fan, EBM-PAPST, Fläkt Group, Greenheck Fan Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd, Howden Group, Johnson Controls International Plc, Loren Cook Company, Munters, Nanfang Ventilator Co., Ltd, Nortek Air Solutions, Polypipe, S&P USA Ventilation Systems, LLC, Systemair AB, Twin City Fan Companies, Ltd, and Yilida Group.

Types of Industrial Ventilation Equipment

There are several different types of industrial ventilation equipment that are commonly used in industrial facilities. These include:

Fans and Blowers: Fans and blowers are used to move air through the ventilation system, creating air flow and exchanging stale air with fresh air. These can be axial or centrifugal and may be designed for specific applications such as exhausting heat, dust, and fumes.

Filters: Filters are an essential component of any ventilation system, helping to remove pollutants and other contaminants from the air. They can be made from a variety of materials such as paper, fiberglass, or mesh, and are designed to trap particles of varying sizes.

Ductwork: Ductwork is used to transport air from one location to another within the facility. It is often made of metal, plastic, or fiberglass and may be insulated to prevent condensation and heat loss.

Hoods: Hoods are used to capture pollutants at the source, such as near a machine or process that emits fumes or dust. They can be stationary or mobile, and may be designed to capture specific pollutants.

Exhaust Systems: Exhaust systems are used to remove contaminated air from the facility and transport it to the outside. These may include ductwork, fans, and filters.

Functions of Industrial Ventilation Equipment

The main function of industrial ventilation equipment is to improve air quality in the workplace. This can be achieved through several means, including:

Removing Contaminants: Industrial ventilation equipment is designed to remove pollutants such as dust, fumes, and chemicals from the air. This helps to prevent workers from inhaling these substances, which can cause respiratory problems and other health issues.

Controlling Temperature: In some cases, industrial ventilation equipment may be used to control the temperature of the air within the facility. This can help to prevent heat-related illnesses and keep workers comfortable.

Reducing Fire Risk: Proper ventilation can help to reduce the risk of fire by removing combustible dust and fumes from the air.

Improving Energy Efficiency: Some industrial ventilation equipment, such as energy-efficient fans and motors, can help to reduce energy consumption and lower operating costs.

Choosing the Right Industrial Ventilation Equipment

Choosing the right industrial ventilation equipment can be a complex process, as there are many factors to consider. Some of the key considerations include:

Airflow Requirements: The first step in selecting industrial ventilation equipment is to determine the required airflow for the facility. This will depend on factors such as the size of the space, the number of workers, and the types of pollutants present.

Type of Pollutants: The type of pollutants present in the facility will also impact the choice of ventilation equipment. For example, a facility that produces large amounts of dust will require different equipment than one that produces fumes.

Budget: The cost of industrial ventilation equipment can vary widely, depending on the type and quality of the equipment. It is important to set a budget and select equipment that meets both the budget and the ventilation requirements of the facility.

Regulatory Requirements: Many industries are subject to regulatory requirements related to air quality and ventilation. It is important to ensure that the ventilation equipment meets these requirements to avoid fines and other penalties.

