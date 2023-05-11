Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,152 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev received President of Exploration & Production of TotalEnergies

AZERBAIJAN, May 11 - 11 May 2023, 11:20

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received President of Exploration & Production of TotalEnergies Nicolas Terraz.

They hailed the long-term successful cooperation between SOCAR and TotalEnergies. The sides discussed the scheduled start of production in the “Absheron” gas field in the coming months.

Stressing TotalEnergies commitment to and continuous interest in cooperation with Azerbaijan, Nicolas Terraz expressed their intention to expand activities in Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, in addition to cooperation in the field of traditional oil and gas, they exchanged views on possible projects in the renewable energy production area.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev received President of Exploration & Production of TotalEnergies

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more