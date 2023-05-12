Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,422 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,207 in the last 365 days.

HEADWATER EXPLORATION INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

CALGARY, AB, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Headwater Exploration Inc. ("Headwater") HWX is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated March 27, 2023 were elected as directors of Headwater at its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today, May 11, 2023. In addition, all other matters considered at the Meeting were approved by Headwater's shareholders.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following ten nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Headwater:

Nominee

Outcome of Vote

Votes For

Votes
Withheld

Devery Corbin

Elected

148,100,724

(99.8%)

 

330,974

(0.2%)

 

Elena Dumitrascu

Elected

147,295,573

(99.2%)

 

1,136,125

(0.8%)

 

Chandra Henry

Elected

142,230,444

(95.8%)

 

6,201,254

(4.2%)

 

Jason Jaskela

Elected

142,350,912

(95.9%)

 

6,080,786

(4.1%)

 

Phillip R. Knoll

Elected

147,719,059

(99.5 %)

 

712,639

(0.5%)

 

Stephen Larke

Elected

142,546,347

(96.0%)

 

5,885,351

(4.0%)

 

Kevin Olson

Elected

147,640,409

(99.5 %)

 

791,289

(0.5%)

 

David Pearce

Elected

142,543,615

(96.0 %)

 

5,888,083

(4.0%)

 

Neil Roszell

Elected

141,440,231

(95.3%)

 

6,991,467

(4.7%)

 

Kam Sandhar

Elected

147,427,184

(99.3 %)

 

1,004,514

(0.7%)

 

KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as the auditors of Headwater with 99.9% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of their appointment.

The resolution to accept Headwater's approach to executive compensation was approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, with 98.6% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

SOURCE Headwater Exploration Inc.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/11/c4980.html

You just read:

HEADWATER EXPLORATION INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more