HEADWATER EXPLORATION INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

CALGARY, AB, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Headwater Exploration Inc. ("Headwater") HWX is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated March 27, 2023 were elected as directors of Headwater at its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today, May 11, 2023. In addition, all other matters considered at the Meeting were approved by Headwater's shareholders.

On a vote by ballot, each of the following ten nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Headwater:

Nominee

Outcome of Vote

Votes For

Votes

Withheld Devery Corbin

Elected

148,100,724 (99.8%)

330,974 (0.2%) Elena Dumitrascu

Elected

147,295,573 (99.2%)

1,136,125 (0.8%) Chandra Henry

Elected

142,230,444 (95.8%)

6,201,254 (4.2%) Jason Jaskela

Elected

142,350,912 (95.9%)

6,080,786 (4.1%) Phillip R. Knoll

Elected

147,719,059 (99.5 %)

712,639 (0.5%) Stephen Larke

Elected

142,546,347 (96.0%)

5,885,351 (4.0%) Kevin Olson

Elected

147,640,409 (99.5 %)

791,289 (0.5%) David Pearce

Elected

142,543,615 (96.0 %)

5,888,083 (4.0%) Neil Roszell

Elected

141,440,231 (95.3%)

6,991,467 (4.7%) Kam Sandhar

Elected

147,427,184 (99.3 %)

1,004,514 (0.7%)

KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as the auditors of Headwater with 99.9% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of their appointment.

The resolution to accept Headwater's approach to executive compensation was approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, with 98.6% of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

SOURCE Headwater Exploration Inc.