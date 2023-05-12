FlashGrid Ranks 73rd in Financial Times' Top 500 Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2023

FlashGrid, a leading provider of database infrastructure software for the cloud, has risen from 82nd to 73rd in the Financial Times' Top 500 Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2023 list.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FlashGrid Inc., a company that develops database infrastructure software for the cloud, has been listed 73rd in the Financial Times' Top 500 Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2023. FlashGrid rose from 82nd in 2022's rankings.

This recognition is a testament to the company's remarkable compound annual growth in revenue between 2018 and 2021 and highlights its potential for further growth. The nomination was awarded after rigorous evaluation of over 7,000 companies in 20 countries, with only 500 making the final cut. FlashGrid's inclusion in this prestigious list is indicative of its commitment to providing innovative solutions for the digital transformation of businesses.

One of the reasons for FlashGrid's success is its ability to capitalize on the growing trend of using compute cloud infrastructure. The company's expertise in Oracle Database has allowed them to create FlashGrid Cluster, which enables organizations to run mission-critical databases on popular public clouds like AWS, Azure, and GCP and achieve uptime SLA's greater than four nines.

FlashGrid's excellent customer satisfaction and retention rates have also contributed to their success. The company's technical experts are highly praised for their ability to provide prompt and effective responses to customer queries. This dedication to customer satisfaction has allowed FlashGrid to build a loyal customer base.

FlashGrid has already expanded its presence in Latin America, the Middle East, and APAC. Having hired key personnel to support their global strategy, and with its ongoing commitment to innovation, FlashGrid is well-positioned for continued success.

The company's CEO, Art Danielov, expressed pride in the company's growth and ongoing trajectory,

"FlashGrid is committed to delivering an exceptional service to our customers, who have placed their confidence in FlashGrid's technology and support to run their mission-critical databases. We have seen remarkable growth and our plan is to continue enabling technical innovation by providing infrastructure technology for highly available databases in public clouds."

With FlashGrid, organizations build modern database infrastructure that powers mission-critical operations. FlashGrid's platform for public clouds, private clouds, and physical environments allows databases to achieve the best performance and uptime SLA.

FlashGrid's Oracle and cloud experts provide 24/7 support with analysis, deployment and maintenance of database infrastructure, enabling maximum uptime through the entire lifecycle of applications. For more information visit http://www.flashgrid.io.

