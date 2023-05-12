Global demand for Oral Clinical Nutritional Cream & Pudding Market is expected to rise at 7% CAGR to reach US$ 1,294.1 Million by 2033 end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the global oral clinical nutritional cream and pudding market size is estimated to reach US$ 655.7 Million in 2023. Over the next ten years (2023 to 2033), global demand for oral clinical nutritional cream and pudding is expected to rise at 7% CAGR. The total market size at the end of 2033 is projected to reach US$ 1,294.1 Million.



Increasing demand for specialized nutrition products will play a key role in boosting the global oral clinical nutritional cream and pudding market.

The rising impact of pollution and other contaminants in our everyday lives has seen a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases. This has led to a growing need for specialized nutrition products that can help manage various health issues. This includes conditions such as cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, and malnutrition, among others.

The rising prevalence of these health conditions is expected to elevate the demand for specialized nutrition products such as oral clinical nutritional cream & pudding during the assessment period.

Growing awareness about health and wellness is likely to boost oral clinical nutritional cream and pudding sales through 2033.

To meet the unique nutritional needs of different patients, companies are developing specialized products. Various new products containing essential nutrients are being introduced into the market. This will positively impact the overall sales.

Emerging markets are expected to offer significant market growth opportunities for oral clinical nutritional cream and pudding manufacturers.

Emerging markets such as Asia, Africa, and Latin America are experiencing rapid economic growth, urbanization, and rising healthcare awareness. This is leading to an increase in preference for specialized nutrition products. Products like oral clinical nutritional cream and pudding are particularly among the aging population and those with chronic diseases.

Expanding into these markets presents an opportunity for companies to tap into new sources of revenue, increase their customer base, and establish a foothold in markets that are expected to experience significant growth in the coming years.

Key Takeaways:

The global oral clinical nutritional cream and pudding market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 1,294.1 Million by 2033.

By product type, demand is expected to remain high for pudding in the market.

Based on the distribution channel, the over-the-counter segment is likely to generate the most revenue in the market.

Europe is projected to hold a value share of 30.2% in the global market by 2023.

The United States market is forecast to reach a valuation of around US$ 331.5 million by 2033.

India's oral clinical nutritional cream and pudding industry is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 7.0% through 2033.

"Growing requirements of nutritional supplements from consumers suffering from health issues such as gastrointestinal conditions is set to elevate demand for clinical nutritional cream and pudding, and similar products in the market. Manufacturers would find significant growth opportunities during the forecast period by creating marketing campaigns to educate consumers and increase awareness on the benefit of their products," – says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Who is Winning?

SalMar

Nestlé SA

Danone SA (Nutricia)

Fresenius Kabi

Lactalis Groupe

Nualtra Limited

Aymes International Limited

NutiWise

Groupe Lactalis (Lactalis Nutrition Sante)

Fresenius SE & Co.

Aymes International Limited

Other

These companies are constantly launching new products into the market to increase their sales. They are also employing strategies such as distribution agreements, mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions to solidify their positions. For instance,

In 2021, Lactalis Ingredients introduced an oral nutritional pudding made with Pronativ-Native Micellar Casein.

In 2021, Nestle Health Science launched a new range of Resource ThickenUp Clear products including Resource ThickenUp Clear, Resource ThickenUp Clear Sticks, and Resource ThickenUp Clear Powder. These products are designed for people with swallowing difficulties and provide a clear, lump-free texture.

Key Segmentation:

By Product Type:

By Distribution Channel:

Over the Counter Hospital Pharmacies Drug Store Online Pharmacies Modern Trade Retail Pharmacies

Prescription Based



By Region:

North America

Europe

Latin America

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



