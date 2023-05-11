Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,429 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,174 in the last 365 days.

Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate CO Relieved

He has been temporarily assigned to the staff of Navy Reserve Center San Jose. Cmdr. Clint Ceralde, previously NTAG Golden Gate Executive Officer, has assumed duties as NTAG Golden Gate Commanding Officer. 

Navy Commanding Officers are held to high standards of personal and professional conduct. They are expected to uphold the highest standards of responsibility, reliability and leadership, and the Navy holds them accountable when they fall short of those standards.  For questions related to this release, contact CNRC PAO, Cmdr. Dave Benham, david.a.benham4.mil@us.navy.mil, 901-874-9462.

You just read:

Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate CO Relieved

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more