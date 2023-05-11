Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate CO Relieved

He has been temporarily assigned to the staff of Navy Reserve Center San Jose. Cmdr. Clint Ceralde, previously NTAG Golden Gate Executive Officer, has assumed duties as NTAG Golden Gate Commanding Officer.

Navy Commanding Officers are held to high standards of personal and professional conduct. They are expected to uphold the highest standards of responsibility, reliability and leadership, and the Navy holds them accountable when they fall short of those standards. For questions related to this release, contact CNRC PAO, Cmdr. Dave Benham, david.a.benham4.mil@us.navy.mil, 901-874-9462.