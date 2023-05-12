When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 11, 2023 FDA Publish Date: May 11, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Salmonella Company Name: AH USA Group, Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

AH USA GROUP INC. is recalling its TW4115 Black Fungus (Nam Meo) product due to possible contamination. The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the California Department of Public Health and is being taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and health of our consumers.

Distribution:

The recalled TW4115 Black Fungus (Nam Meo) product was distributed in the following states: California, Florida, Texas, Illinois, Georgia, Washington, Arizona, Louisiana, Wisconsin, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania. through small grocery stores. Golden Koi's Black Fungus are distributed by AH USA GROUP INC., this brand of Black fungus has a shelf life best buy date of October 2024. Packaged in a sized container of 2.5 OZ. The item code for this product is TW4115.

Illnesses:

To date, there are no reported incidents correlated with Salmonella in this product. However, we have been informed that the state of Pennsylvania collected a sample of the product and found traces of salmonella. According to the testers, three types of salmonella were detected, Salmonella Javiana, Salmonella Mgulani, and Salmonella Weltevreden. All strains of Salmonella can cause similar symptoms, including diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. These symptoms usually develop within 12 to 72 hours after exposure to the bacteria and can last for up to a week. In severe cases, Salmonella infection can lead to dehydration and hospitalization. It is important to practice good food hygiene, such as washing hands and cooking food thoroughly, to reduce the risk of Salmonella infection.

Action:

Consumers who have purchased the recalled TW4115 Black Fungus (Nam Meo) product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or to dispose of it immediately. Consumers with questions can contact Phon Quang at (323-721-1205) from 8:30-4:30 Monday to Friday.

AH USA GROUP INC. takes food safety very seriously and apologizes for any inconvenience or concern this recall may cause. We remain committed to providing safe, high-quality products and will continue to work closely with CDPH to ensure the safety of our products.

Sincerely, Phon Quang

AH USA GROUP INC.

2845 Supply Ave. Commerce CA 90040