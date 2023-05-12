FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DDOT Releases 2023 DC Bike Map in Celebration of National Bike Month

(Washington, DC) — Today, the District Department of Transportation announced the release of the 2023 DC Bike Map. During the month of May, National Bike Month is celebrated across the country to encourage biking and to educate communities on the benefits of biking. Every year, the District updates the bike map to help DC residents, commuters, and visitors understand and access the city’s robust bike network to increase bike usage and reduce drive-alone rates in alignment with Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Sustainable DC 2.0 plan.

Creating a connected and protected bikeway network is a top priority for us at DDOT, and it is also an essential part of providing varied mobility options to the District. This Map is another great tool that helps residents navigate our growing network,” said Everett Lott, Director of the Department of Transportation.

The 2023 update includes new bike infrastructure, such as the newly opened 9th St NW protected bike lane from U Street to Pennsylvania Avenue; five miles of new trails, including the Metropolitan Branch Trail extension to Fort Totten, a new connection to Rock Creek Park along Piney Branch Parkway, and a brand-new signature bridge over Rock Creek at the National Zoo; and new Capital Bikeshare stations.

The map includes all types of cycle routes like protected bike lanes, off-street trails, and shared lanes, along with amenities such as Fix-it Stands, secure bike parking, trail access points, and more. To help make sure DC residents, commuters, and visitors understand city cycling essentials, the bike map includes educational and safety information like types of bikeways, how to share the road and trail, how and where to park a bike, tips for bringing bikes on transit, and how to access Capital Bikeshare.

A digital version of the bike map is available at goDCgo.com. By request, printed copies will be distributed to DC bike shops, BIDs, employers, hotels, multi-family properties, and schools across the city. Additionally, individuals registered for Bike to Work Day can pick up a copy at one of the DC pit stops.

