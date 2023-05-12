Award-Winning Vocalist Brian De Lorenzo Celebrate Sinatra in “Come Fly with Me” on May 30th in Durango

Brian De Lorenzo - Come Fly with Me, Durango, CO Brian De Lorenzo. Photo Credit: Bob Bond Brian De Lorenzo, Things Will Get Better Single. Photo Credit: David Costa

De Lorenzo Was Named Talent America’s “Performer of the Year” and “Top Ten of New York Cabaret”

There are good shows and there are great shows, but once in a blue moon you’re at a cabaret and you know something extraordinary is going on.” — Beverly Creasey, Cabaret Scenes Magazine

DURANGO, CO, USA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vocalist Brian De Lorenzo will perform, “Come Fly with Me,” celebrating a musical icon of the 20th century, Frank Sinatra, at Durango’s Summit Church on Tuesday, May 30 at 7:30 PM.

"Come Fly with Me: Brian De Lorenzo Celebrates Sinatra" was named “Top Ten of New York Cabaret” during Sinatra’s centennial year. De Lorenzo also wowed audiences with the show in Boston; Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; Rochester (NY); Provincetown, MA; and most recently, London.

Accompanied by Easton Stuard on piano, De Lorenzo whisks the audience through Sinatra’s Songbook with stops in Rome, Paris, and Bombay. Expect to hear a mix of swing and romance featuring fresh arrangements of ‘Old Blue Eyes’ best tunes including “Fools Rush In,” “The Best Is Yet to Come,” Luck Be a Lady,” and of course “Come Fly with Me.”

De Lorenzo delivers anecdotes about Sinatra, interwoven with commentary on how the Great American Songbook and Sinatra’s contributions inspired and touched his own life and musical career.

Come Fly with Me: Brian De Lorenzo Celebrates Sinatra, May 30, 7:30 PM at Summit Church, 2917 Aspen Dr, Durango, CO. $22-$25.

About Brian De Lorenzo

Talent America's "Performer of the Year" and "Top Ten of New York Cabaret" Brian De Lorenzo is an award-winning vocalist, recording artist, actor, and songwriter, equally at home in nightclubs, concert halls, and theatres. He has traveled from Alaska to England and from the Mediterranean to Mexico to sing for appreciative audiences.

De Lorenzo recently returned from London where he reprised his show "Come Fly with Me." He has sung at the prestigious Mabel Mercer Cabaret Conventions in New York and Chicago, at three Boston Cabaret Festivals, the International Cabaret Festival in New York, The Cape Cod Cabaret Festival, and numerous times at CabaretFest! in Provincetown.

He has performed tributes to Sinatra & Tony Bennett ("Sinatra, Tony, & Me") and to Nat King Cole at New York's Metropolitan Room and Boston's top jazz club, Scullers. Recently, Brian presented a CD release concert – which had been delayed for almost three years due to the pandemic – for his latest album, I Know More Now, at Boston's Club Café.

On May 19, De Lorenzo will debut his first solo songwriting credit, “Things Will Get Better,” on all popular music sites including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube, and Pandora. Music lovers everywhere who want to be among the first to hear it can Pre-Save the track on their favorite digital platform.

De Lorenzo’s first album, “Found Treasures,” a collection of lesser-known and lesser-performed songs from musical theatre, was nominated for “Best Recording” by the Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs (MAC).

About Easton Stuard

Stuard is a seasoned performer who has appeared locally with the Afro Beatniks, Robby Overfield and the Breaks, and Hello Dollface. He received his Doctorate of Musical Arts in Jazz Piano from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a Masters of Music in Jazz Pedagogy from the University of Northern Iowa.

Brian De Lorenzo sings "Day In, Day Out" at New York's Metropolitan Room