Manchin Announces $6.3 Million for West Virginia Rural Water Association Workforce Development Program

May 11, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the West Virginia Rural Water Association will receive $6,341,000 to establish and expand a rural water and wastewater industry workforce development and apprenticeship program. This federal funding is one of the Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests Senator Manchin secured on behalf of West Virginia through the Fiscal Year 2022 funding bill.

“I’m proud to have secured direct funding for the West Virginia Rural Water Association that will support their work to improve water and wastewater service for rural communities across our great state,” said Senator Manchin. “This will also boost workforce development and professional apprenticeships, which will create good-paying, long-term jobs and spur economic development throughout West Virginia. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding through Congressionally Directed Spending and other programs to ensure our rural communities across the Mountain State have the resources they need to thrive.”

The funding announced today will support the West Virginia Rural Water Association in expanding its workforce development and apprentice program, which includes creating job opportunities, establishing training methods for water and wastewater utilities, improving water and wastewater service for rural customers and more. The apprenticeships include 4,000 hours of on-the-job training and 288 hours of technical instruction over a two-year period with an increasing wage schedule recommended every six months.

The Senate Appropriations Committee allows members of Congress to submit CDS requests, which provides an opportunity for state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to receive targeted funding for projects that bolster their communities and directly support West Virginians. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Manchin works to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support the needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally responsible.