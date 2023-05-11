Data improvements for gender, sex make services more inclusive

CANADA, May 11 - Aaron Devor, chair in transgender studies, University of Victoria –

“The new Gender and Sex Data Standard adopted by the Province of British Columbia is an important step forward in recognizing and protecting transgender, non-binary and other gender-diverse people’s right to be accurately and respectfully represented in government data.”

Karen Courtney, registered nurse and associate professor, school of health information science, University of Victoria –

“This standard represents an important step forward in improving services for all residents of British Columbia and can be a model for other jurisdictions in Canada and internationally.”

Adrienne Smith, litigation director, transgender legal clinic, Catherine White Holman Wellness Centre –

“Keeping accurate records about Two-Spirit, trans and non-binary British Columbians means we can make evidence-based decisions about programs that serve our community. This is a good step. In these dangerous times, when our community is facing unprecedented attacks, it is good to see our government saying we literally count.”

Kelly Davison, registered nurse, certified terminology standards specialist, subject matter collaborator and co-chair, Canada Health Infoway Sex-Gender Working Group -

“This standard has been co-developed in partnership with a broad community of health-services representatives and care experts, researchers, standards development organizations and people with lived experience. This standard demonstrates clearly that B.C. is committed to human rights, dignity and respect, and to being a global leader in inclusive health care by supporting a consistent and inclusive approach to sex- and gender-related health information. We are very proud of the work that we have done so far and look forward to further engagement on this standard as we move forward with implementation.”

Karen McCredie, executive director, EducationPlannerBC –

“A more inclusive gender nomenclature is critical to the success and safety for all students. It creates a culture of diversity and inclusion in education that sets a positive model for our broader society. Promoting gender inclusivity inspires post-secondary institutions to build curriculum, classrooms, programs, residences, communications and policies that are welcoming to everyone.”

Stephen Salem, manager, integrated planning and effectiveness, Thompson Rivers University –

“These standards allow for post-secondary students to select a gender that is appropriate to their identity creating a more inclusive campus.”