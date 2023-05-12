Chicago's My House Music Festival Reveals Lineup for Its 8th Annual Summer Fest
The weekend fest celebrates Chicago’s house music scene with electronic DJ sets and a silent disco
"Chicago has always been a hub for house music, and this festival is a celebration of that legacy.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- My House Music Festival announces an exciting lineup for its 8th annual summer festival experience. Set to take place on August 12-13, the festival brings a transcendent celebration of house music to Chicago's Southwest side, transforming Harrison Park into a hub of rhythmic beats, live DJ sets, local vendors, and art experiences.
— Alexandra Castro, Marketing Director
Headlining this year's fest and delivering a diverse range of house music styles are house head favorites Armand Van Helden, Derrick Carter, Bad Boy Bill, Joeski, Marshall Jefferson, and DJ Spen. In addition to the stellar roster of electronic DJ sets, the festival brings back its silent disco, giving festival-goers a unique personal dance party experience to enjoy with their headphones while immersing themselves in the DJ sets.
The two-day fest promises a weekend filled with house music for all electronic music fans to enjoy, an array of local food and merch vendors, local art installations, and a premium VIP experience. VIP guests will enjoy exclusive activations, a dedicated game area, a prime main stage viewing area, discounted bar access and happy hour, expedited entry through a dedicated entrance, catered food and snacks, and deluxe air-conditioned bathrooms.
“We’re thrilled to be bringing My House Music Festival back to Pilsen for its 8th year,” says Alexandra Castro, Marketing Director for Tribú Presents. "Chicago has always been a hub for house music, and this festival is a celebration of that legacy. We want to continue to honor and pay tribute to the pioneers of house music and the impact that they’ve had on music culture worldwide. We are proud to create an inclusive and welcoming space for all music lovers to come together and enjoy the experience.”
In addition, My House Music Festival proudly supports its local community by donating a portion of festival proceeds to Harrison Park's little league and summer programs.
The festival will take place on Saturday, August 12 (1 p.m. - 10 p.m.) through Sunday, August 13 (1 p.m. - 10 p.m.) at Harrison Park, 1824 S Wood St., Chicago, IL 60608. Weekend General Admission and VIP tickets or single-day General Admission and VIP tickets are available for sale on My House Music Festival’s main website.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the My House Music Festival website at www.myhousemusicfest.com. Follow @myhousemusicfest on Instagram and Facebook for real-time updates.
About Tribú Presents
Tribú Presents is a Chicago-based event production company that hosts cultural events such as Miche Fest and My House Music Fest. Driven to provide an inclusive and multigenerational festival experience, Tribú Presents strives to modernize traditions.
