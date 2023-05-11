12 May 2023: The Week in Australian Foreign Affairs

This week in Australian foreign affairs: UK FTA entry into force date announced; $19 billion in response to the Defence Strategic Review in Budget; Wong attends meeting with Malaysian counterpart in Adelaide; humanitarian assistance in response to conflict in Sudan; and more.

While in London on 5 May, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced 31 May as the date of entry into force of the Australia-United Kingdom Free Trade Agreement (A-UKFTA), following the expected completion of UK domestic processes. He referred to the A-UKFTA as a “gold-standard trade agreement” which will result in “no tariffs on over 99 per cent of Australian goods exports to the UK.” Albanese also said that the Agreement “represents one of the most comprehensive, innovative and ambitious free trade agreements concluded by Australia to date and strengthens an already close relationship between Australia and the UK.”

On 9 May, Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles reflected on the 2023-24 Budget, noting that “over the next four years, the Albanese Government will invest more than $19 billion to implement the immediate priorities identified in response to the Defence Strategic Review.” These immediate priorities include $9 billion for the nuclear-powered AUKUS submarine program, $4.1 billion for long-range strike capabilities, $3.8 billion for northern base infrastructure, $400 million “to support Australian Defence Force personnel through a new continuation bonus”, and $900 million “on defence innovation, to establish the Advanced Strategic Capabilities Accelerator and through AUKUS Pillar 2.” Marles also noted additional funding for “key defence partnerships in the Indo-Pacific”, including “an initial $7.8 billion reprioritisation of the Defence Integrated Investment Program.” He emphasised that “the Albanese Government has made no secret that we are willing to make the hard decisions in order to get the best outcome for our ADF” and that “Defence spending will grow over the medium term, which is in line with the strategic circumstances.”

Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong and her Malaysian counterpart, Zambry Abdul Kadir, co-chaired the 5th Australia-Malaysia Annual Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AFMM) on 5 May in Adelaide. Wong referred to hosting the meeting in her hometown as “a privilege”, noting that it marked the first time that the AFMM has been held in Adelaide. She also noted that “Australia and Malaysia are close friends and partners” and “our strong partnership is grounded in a shared history of friendship and cooperation, and people to people ties.” In a joint statement, the Ministers emphasised that “Malaysia and Australia’s bilateral relationship has gone from strength to strength”, which they reinforced with an ongoing commitment to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership agreed in 2021. The Ministers also discussed economic prosperity, including the importance of continuing to work together to sustain growing trade and investment, the Australian Special Envoy to Southeast Asia’s visit to Malaysia in March, and the 10-year anniversary of the entry into force of the Malaysia-Australia Free Trade Agreement. They acknowledged the role of science and innovation collaboration in supporting “the deep, long-term people-to-people ties between Australia and Malaysia”, and welcomed close cooperation on health security during the pandemic. On the topic of defence and regional security, the Ministers “reaffirmed their commitment to furthering cooperation on traditional and non-traditional security issues, including countering terrorism, violent extremism and other transnational crimes, such as narcotics trafficking, money laundering, combatting trafficking in persons and people-smuggling, and promoting safe and regular migration” and emphasised the importance of the Malaysia-Australia Joint Defence Program. On regional and global coordination, the Ministers “expressed their support for ASEAN Centrality”, and discussed their shared goal of “a world without nuclear weapons”. They also expressed concern about “developments in the South China Sea” and the “situation in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion.” Australia provided Malaysia with updates on AUKUS, and the Quad’s “agenda for the region, including … its positive and practical agenda to work with the region to respond to its most pressing challenges.”

On 9 May, Wong, alongside Minister for Trade Don Farrell and Minister for International Development and the Pacific Pat Conroy, issued a joint media release on the 2023-24 Budget, which they described as “investing to secure Australia’s interests in the world”. They noted that the Budget “includes more than $55.7 million over the forward estimates to deepen our engagement in Southeast Asia”, to be achieved “through innovative programs to support more people-to-people links, including specialised scholarships.” The Ministers also stated that the Government will invest $31.9 million “to progress the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework”, as well as providing “ongoing funding for the Interim Mission on Afghanistan, reflecting Australia’s commitment to the people of Afghanistan, and our enduring security and consular interests.” They also highlighted forthcoming upgrades to “Australia’s ageing International Communication Network infrastructure, which supports global secure communications across government, building resilience against cyber threats.”

Marles, Wong, Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus, and Conroy announced a “transformational package of support to the Pacific to respond to Pacific priorities and ensure our shared interests in a peaceful, prosperous and resilient region” on 9 May. They revealed that the Government is “boosting [its] contribution to Pacific security priorities with $1.4 billion over four years to support the Pacific family first approach agreed by Pacific Islands Forum Leaders, and the peace and security commitments under the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.” This includes “supporting delivery of infrastructure, maritime security capability and sustainment”, “support[ing] Pacific law enforcement efforts and criminal justice initiatives”, and “additional support for cyber resilience and other Pacific security priorities.” The Ministers also noted that the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme will be “further expand[ed] and improve[d]”, in order to “maximise its economic contributions to Pacific economies and to workforce shortages in Australia.” They further announced that the Indo-Pacific Broadcasting Strategy will be expanded, “boosting media connections and enabling more Pacific Islands Forum members to access Australian content.”

On 6 May, Wong, Conroy and Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Tim Watts issued a joint statementannouncing that Australia will provide an initial $6 million in humanitarian assistance in response to the conflict in Sudan. This includes $1 million to the International Committee of the Red Cross, to “provide immediate relief including medical supplies, food, water and sanitation, emergency shelter and protection for the most vulnerable people affected by the crisis.” The remaining $5 million will be provided to “Australia’s international partners delivering lifesaving humanitarian assistance in the region.” The Ministers noted their deep concern at the loss of life and destruction in Sudan, and urged all parties to agree to the permanent cessation of hostilities. They emphasised that “a negotiated solution is the only path forward for the people of Sudan.”

Conroy addressed the Queensland Branch of the Australian Institute of International Affairs on 4 May, where he discussed “how the Government is deploying all the arms of statecraft to achieve its ambitions for the Pacific and in our international development policy.” He emphasised that Australia has “two core, perennial interests: security and prosperity … it all comes back to these two.” Conroy also noted that Australian foreign policy additionally “seeks to advance our values – values of democracy, human rights, fairness and justice, the rule of law and respect for sovereignty.” He discussed Australia’s development program in the Pacific, and embarked on a “rhetorical tour of the Pacific”, to demonstrate “how diverse Pacific countries can be, demographically, geographically, politically and economically … but how the challenges the region faces are common, interconnected and impossible to solve in isolation.” Conroy discussed tropical cyclones Judy and Kevin and their impact on Vanuatu in March, as well as Australia’s assistance in their immediate aftermath. He also reflected on his meeting with Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa in March, and reiterated her observations on the importance of “consider[ing] ourselves a Pacific family, and looking to find solutions the Pacific way.” Finally, Conroy touched on the bilateral relationship with Kiribati, including the Memorandum of Understanding recently signed in February by Wong and President Maamau on cooperation in maritime security, economic infrastructure, border control, and policing. He concluded by emphasising the importance of Official Development Assistance (ODA), noting that the Government has boosted it by $1.4 billion over four years, and that not only are there “strategic, economic and security benefits from supporting developing countries”, but that “it’s the right thing to do.”

Isabella Keith is a weekly columnist for Australian Outlook. She is also a Research Assistant, Sessional Academic, and Honours student in Law at the Australian National University, with a focus on international law. Isabella attended the AIIA #NextGen study tour to South Korea last year, and was also a delegate to the AIIA’s Australia-Korea-New Zealand and Australia-United States-Japan Policy Forums. She can be found on Twitter here.

This article is published under a Creative Commons License and may be republished with attribution.