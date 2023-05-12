South Atlantic Canners, Inc. expanding Lee County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Atlantic Canners, Inc. (South Atlantic Canners), a Coca-Cola production cooperative that includes several Coca-Cola distributors, today announced plans to expand its Lee County operations. The company’s $28.7 million investment will create 15 new jobs over the next five years.

South Atlantic Canners is managed by Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc., the largest independent Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. distributes and produces more than 300 brands and flavors of beverages across 14 states and Washington, D.C., to more than 60 million people.

Located at 601 Cousar Street in Bishopville, South Atlantic Canners plans to renovate its existing facility and add new, state-of-the-art equipment.

The expansion is expected to be complete by Dec. 31, 2027. Initial hiring for new positions is underway; interested applicants should visit www.work4coke.com for more information.

QUOTES

“This investment reinforces the commitment of Coca-Cola distributors to manufacture our products in Lee County and South Carolina. This investment will positively impact our ability to serve our team, customers and communities, and hopefully encourages future economic development in the region.”

-South Atlantic Canners, Inc. Senior Plant Director Troy Santoscoy

“South Atlantic Canners’ expansion is yet another indication that companies are not only finding success in South Carolina but also recognize it as a place where they can continue to thrive for years to come. This expansion is a clear indication of their confidence in our state, and we look forward to continuing our partnership for years to come.”

-Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are proud to announce South Atlantic Canners’ second expansion in Lee County. Anytime an existing industry continues to grow in the state, it proves that South Carolina provides a competitive business environment where companies find sustained success. Congratulations to South Atlantic Canners!” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We’re happy to support South Atlantic Canners in strengthening its commitment to South Carolina. These agribusiness jobs are important to the area and the state.”

-South Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers

“South Atlantic Canners is a substantial and sound company in Lee County. Their significance is evidenced by not only providing quality jobs and investment, but also by being a strong community partner and steep stakeholder. Indeed, we are excited about this second expansion and offer unwavering support in ensuring continued success. Thank you for choosing Lee County once again. We celebrate your growth and thus ours!” -Lee County Council Chairman Travis Windham

“South Atlantic Canners’ decision to expand at its Bishopville facility speaks volumes about our ability to support companies in our region. They have proven themselves as a dynamic partner and employer, and we are committed to the same level of excellence, providing ample support, eager talent and enthusiastic community leadership and buy-in.” -TheLINK Economic Development Alliance Board Chairman Gordon Eckley

FIVE FAST FACTS