Gov. Henry McMaster to Call General Assembly Back for Special Session

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will hold a State House news conference to announce his plans to call the General Assembly back for a special session. In addition, Governor McMaster will announce the appointment of a new Comptroller General, tomorrow, Friday, May 12 at 10:00 AM.  A swearing-in ceremony will be held during the news conference.

WHO: Governor Henry McMaster

WHAT: News conference to announce special legislative session and to announce appointment of a Comptroller General

WHEN: Tomorrow, Friday, May 12 at 10:00 AM. 

WHERE: South Carolina State House, First Floor Lobby, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C. 

