Williston Barracks / DUI #1 - Crash, LSA

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A1002507

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: April 25, 2023 at 2015 hours

STREET: Road 101

TOWN: Cambridge

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Waverly Place

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/OFFENDER: Samantha Houghton

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

VIOLATION:

DUI #1

Leaving the Scene of an Accident

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra 1500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy front end damage / Totaled

INJURIES: Suspected Minor

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On April 25, 2023 at approximately 2015 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks were dispatched to a single vehicle crash into a tree on Road 101 / Waverly Place. It was reported that no one was with the vehicle. Troopers arrived on scene and located a 2017 GMC Sierra off the roadway into a tree that had first collided with another residence’s mailbox. Troopers located the operator of the vehicle at the UVM Medical Center who was identified as Samantha Houghton (31) of Cambridge. While speaking with Houghton, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Blood evidence obtained from Houghton indicated that their blood alcohol level was over the legal limit at the time of operation. Houghton was issued a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court on June 07, 2023 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1 and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Cambridge Fire / Rescue and Notch Road Auto.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: June 07, 2023 at 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111