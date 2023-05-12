Williston Barracks / DUI #1 - Crash, LSA
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A1002507
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: April 25, 2023 at 2015 hours
STREET: Road 101
TOWN: Cambridge
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Waverly Place
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/OFFENDER: Samantha Houghton
AGE: 31
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT
VIOLATION:
- DUI #1
- Leaving the Scene of an Accident
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra 1500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy front end damage / Totaled
INJURIES: Suspected Minor
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On April 25, 2023 at approximately 2015 hours, Troopers from the Williston Barracks were dispatched to a single vehicle crash into a tree on Road 101 / Waverly Place. It was reported that no one was with the vehicle. Troopers arrived on scene and located a 2017 GMC Sierra off the roadway into a tree that had first collided with another residence’s mailbox. Troopers located the operator of the vehicle at the UVM Medical Center who was identified as Samantha Houghton (31) of Cambridge. While speaking with Houghton, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Blood evidence obtained from Houghton indicated that their blood alcohol level was over the legal limit at the time of operation. Houghton was issued a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court on June 07, 2023 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1 and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
Troopers were assisted on scene by Cambridge Fire / Rescue and Notch Road Auto.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: June 07, 2023 at 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
