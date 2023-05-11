Silver Spike Investment Corp. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Spike Investment Corp. (“Silver Spike” or the “Company”), a specialty finance company that was formed to invest across the cannabis ecosystem through investments primarily in the form of direct loans to privately held cannabis companies, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.



Quarter Ended 3/31/23 Highlights

Total investment income of $2.5 million

Net investment income of $1.4 million, or $0.22 per share

Investment portfolio of $55.6 million at fair value

Net asset value (“NAV”) per share increased to $14.29 on March 31, 2023 from $13.91 on December 31, 2022

Scott Gordon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Silver Spike, commented “As the cannabis industry continues to move through a challenging phase, we remain focused on methodically underwriting new loans to premier operators and brands in the industry. Lending to cannabis companies is as limited as we have seen in recent years, which puts us in a unique position to continue capturing attractive risk adjusted returns for our investors. Earlier this month, we led and participated in the $35 million initial close of a senior secured credit facility for DreamFields Brands Inc., a leading multi-state cannabis operator, and one of the fastest growing companies in the cannabis industry, through its Jeeter brand.”

Background

Silver Spike Investment Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company for U.S. federal income tax purposes. On February 8, 2022, Silver Spike completed its initial public offering. Silver Spike is managed by Silver Spike Capital, LLC, an investment manager focused on the cannabis and alternative health and wellness industries.

Results of Operations

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, total investment income was $2.5 million. This compares to total expenses of $1.1 million, resulting in net investment income of approximately $1.4 million, or $0.22 per share.

Silver Spike recorded a net unrealized gain of $1.0 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, primarily related to the fair valuation of our debt investments.

The Company generated a net increase in net assets from operations of $2.4 million, or $0.38 per share.

Net Asset Value

As of March 31, 2023, NAV per share increased to $14.29, compared to $13.91 as of December 31, 2022. The increase in NAV per share was primarily driven by the results from operations. Total net assets as of March 31, 2023 were $88.8 million, compared to $86.5 million as of December 31, 2022.

Portfolio and Investment Activity

As of March 31, 2023, Silver Spike’s investment portfolio had an aggregate fair value of approximately $55.6 million, comprising $45.7 million in secured loans in three portfolio companies and $9.9 million in secured notes in three portfolio companies.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company made one investment. Subsequent to the quarter end, the Company made one additional investment on May 3, 2023.

At quarter end March 31, 2023, there were no loans on non-accrual status.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At March 31, 2023, the Company had $32.5 million in available liquidity, comprising $32.5 million in cash equivalents.

About Silver Spike Investment Corp.

Silver Spike, a specialty finance company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, was formed to invest across the cannabis ecosystem through investments primarily in the form of direct loans to privately held cannabis companies. Silver Spike’s investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its shareholders by investing primarily in secured and unsecured debt in cannabis companies and other companies in the health and wellness sector. Silver Spike is managed by Silver Spike Capital, LLC, an investment manager focused on the cannabis and alternative health and wellness industries. For more information, please visit https://ssic.silverspikecap.com/.

SILVER SPIKE INVESTMENT CORP.



Statements of Assets and Liabilities March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) ASSETS Investments at fair value: Non-control/non-affiliate investments at fair value (amortized cost of $54,910,290 and $50,527,898, respectively) $ 55,623,299 $ 50,254,550 Cash and cash equivalents 32,544,027 35,125,320 Interest receivable 1,568,026 1,559,081 Prepaid expenses 254,651 32,323 Total assets $ 89,990,003 $ 86,971,274 LIABILITIES Management fee payable $ 409,384 $ 170,965 Income-based incentive fee payable 203,821 - Capital gains incentive fee payable 142,602 - Legal fees payable 99,988 42,215 Administrator fees payable 82,936 57,306 Valuation fees payables 72,185 - Audit fees payable 47,883 50,000 Professional fees payable 46,936 28,744 Director’s fee payable 35,944 32,049 Excise tax payable - 80,566 Due to affiliate - 37 Other payables 15,515 33,663 Total liabilities $ 1,157,194 $ 495,545 Commitments and contingencies (Note 6) - - NET ASSETS Common Stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 6,214,672 and 6,214,672 shares issued and outstanding, respectively $ 62,147 $ 62,147 Additional paid-in-capital 85,038,887 84,917,788 Distributable earnings/(Accumulated losses) 3,731,775 1,495,794 Total net assets $ 88,832,809 $ 86,475,729 NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $ 14.29 $ 13.91



