New Foundation Helping Families In Dallas-Fort Worth Stay In Their Homes

Our mission is to address the growing issue of housing insecurity in the area by providing financial assistance to those who need it most.

We are working on helping families who are struggling to make their mortgage payments or property tax payments. And we’re busy. We gave out 3 grants in the last 3 weeks!” — Jack Sutherland

DALLAS FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, June 20, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- A new foundation has been established to provide grants to families in the Dallas-Fort Worth region to help them stay in their homes. The mission is to address the growing issue of housing insecurity in the area by providing financial assistance to those who need it most. Family Solutions Foundation is committed to helping families who are struggling to pay their rent or mortgage payments due to financial hardships, such as job loss, illness, or other unforeseen circumstances. The foundation's grants can be used to cover a variety of expenses related to housing, including rent, mortgage payments, utilities, and repairs."We understand how difficult it can be for families to keep a roof over their heads, especially during tough economic times," said a spokesperson for the Foundation. "Our mission is to help families in our community stay in their homes and avoid the devastating consequences of eviction or foreclosure."According to Dallas Business Journal “Dallas has moved into the echelon of cities with the least affordable housing in the nation, making the possibility of homeownership for lower-income buyers virtually impossible and for buyers with an average-sized paycheck unlikely, according to a new study.” This also makes it difficult if not impossible for some families to hold onto their homes when hard times hit.Family Solutions Foundation is funded by donations from local businesses and individuals who are committed to making a difference in the lives of families in the Dallas-Fort Worth region. The foundation is also partnering with local housing organizations to identify families who are in need of assistance."We are grateful for the support of our community partners who share our vision of providing a safety net for families in need. Together, we can make a real difference in the lives of our neighbors."To apply for a grant from Family Solutions Foundation in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, families can visit the foundation's website and complete an online application. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, and grants will be awarded based on need.Contact: care@familysolutionsfoundation.com or visit our website to apply or donate.

