16th ANNUAL ILLINOIS PRODUCT FARMERS MARKET BEGINS MAY 18TH WITH KIDS' ACTIVITIES, FAIR FOOD FAVORITES, DRAWINGS AND MORE

ILLINOIS, May 11 - Prize wheel includes 2 tickets to a 2023 Illinois State Fair Grandstand concert of winners' choice





SPRINGFIELD, IL - The Illinois Department of Agriculture's (IDOA) Illinois Product Farmers Market will begin with "Opening Day" at the Market, Thursday, May 18 from 3:30 -7 p.m. at "The Shed" on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Marketgoers will enjoy local seasonal products, while getting to enjoy a day of fun and festivities.





"The 16th Annual Illinois Product Farmers Market is a testament to the invaluable role vendors, farmers, and growers all play feeding and growing our state—and, our fairgrounds continue to set the stage to uplift the driving force that is our Agriculture industry," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "This event kicks off yet another season of opportunities for our state's communities to come together and celebrate the bounty that Illinois produces."





"We could not think of a better way to open the 16th annual Illinois Product Farmers Market than highlighting all the great things we have going on at the fairgrounds," said Jerry Costello II, Director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. "From the largest summer event in the state to promoting the state's number one industry by selling fresh fruits, vegetables, and Illinois products weekly, the Illinois State Fairgrounds is the place to be."





Marketgoers will enjoy a taste of the fair with lemon shake-ups and Cozy Dogs from Coleman's Concessions, mini doughnuts, hot and cold coffee, lotus drinks, and ribeye sandwiches from JB's Coffee, kettle corn from Three Rivers Kettle Corn, cotton candy from Glacier Goodies, and snow cones, brats, and hot dogs from the Hot Dog Pusher!





IDOA is bringing free fun to the Illinois Product Farmers Market, featuring: Touch-A-Truck, free balloon animals, bandana tie-dying, market play, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes inflatable batting tee, Springfield Park District's yard games, Illinois State Museum science and history exhibit, Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum giveaways, YMCA kids' activities, and live music from Robert Sampson.





All marketgoers will walk away winners with a free Illinois Product reusable bag. The Illinois State Fair prize wheel offers a chance to win free admission and parking to the Illinois State Fair, a bottle of Illinois wine, concert tickets, Illinois Product Farmers Market Cash or an Illinois Product Basket, full of items from the farmers market vendors.





Schedule of Events

3:30p - Illinois Product Farmers Market Opens

Touch-A-Truck: take an up-close look at a firetruck, police car, DNR car, semi-truck, garbage truck, cement truck, and more

4:00p - Prize Drawing*

Kids' Activities Start

4:30p - Prize Drawing*

Balloon Artist Start

5:00p - Prize Drawing*

Ribbon Cutting

5:30p - Live Music from Robert Sampson

Prize Drawing*

6:00p - Prize Drawing*

6:30p - Prize Drawing*

7:00p - Grand Prize Drawing*

*Must be present to win Grand Prize Drawing





IDOA will match every $25 spent in Link at the Illinois Product Farmers Market. If marketgoers spend $25 in LINK, they will receive an additional $25 in LINK Match to spend on fruits and vegetables.





Marketgoers can also purchase Mega or Jumbo Passes at a discounted rate on May 18th at the Illinois Product Farmers Market. The 2023 Illinois State Fair is August 10-20th in Springfield, IL.





Marketgoers can find The Shed on the Illinois State Fairgrounds by entering the Main Gate and taking a right on Illinois Avenue. Parking is located across the street.





The 2023 Illinois Product Farmers Market is sponsored by the Illinois Grape Growers and Vintners Association, AARP Illinois, Lincoln Land Community College, ES Meats, and Springfield Clinic. Marketgoers will experience a friendly atmosphere with an array of vendors, a different food truck each week, cooking demonstrations, and free live entertainment. Back again this year are drawings for $10 in "Market Cash" and chances to win an AARP Illinois Product basket each week.





The Illinois Product Farmers Market will be held every Thursday starting May 18 through September 28 excluding the two Thursdays during the Illinois State Fair. The Illinois Product Fall Market will be held October 14.



