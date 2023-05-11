The Elite Auto Experts team stands proudly with Principal Felicia Thomas and the dedicated staff of Tipps Elementary, marking a significant milestone in their partnership for the betterment of local education Owner of Elite Auto Experts, Moufid Rabieh, and Principal of Tipps Elementary, Felicia Thomas, sign the official documents solidifying their commitment to an inspiring partnership in education. The dedicated team at Elite Auto Experts diligently prepares for the landmark adoption event at Tipps Elementary, underscoring their commitment to local education

Elite Auto Experts fosters community connection through school adoption, demonstrating commitment to local education.

We are thrilled to partner with Tipps Elementary, a school that is shaping our future leaders, innovators, and caretakers.” — Moufid Rabieh, Owner of Elite Auto Experts

HOUSTON, TEXAS, HARRIS, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Auto Experts Announces Adoption of Tipps Elementary School

Elite Auto Experts, a leading auto repair shop in northwest Houston, is proud to announce its official adoption of Tipps Elementary School, a part of the CFISD Cy Fair School District.

The adoption event took place on May 11, 2023, where Moufid Rabieh, owner of Elite Auto Experts, and his team were warmly welcomed by Principal Felicia Thomas and the dedicated staff of Tipps Elementary.

"As a local business, we believe in the importance of investing in our community, especially in the education of our children," said Rabieh. "We are thrilled to partner with Tipps Elementary, a school that is shaping our future leaders, innovators, and caretakers."

The adoption represents Elite Auto Experts' commitment to supporting the school's efforts in providing the best possible educational experience for their students. As part of this new partnership, Elite Auto Experts is extending a special offer to all Tipps Elementary staff. This includes a 50% discount on oil changes and free vehicle inspections, with the added convenience of pick-up and delivery service.

"We are truly excited about this partnership and are eager to see the great things we can achieve together for the betterment of our children's future," Rabieh added.

Elite Auto Experts invites the community to follow this exciting partnership journey through their social media channels and website.

For more information about Elite Auto Experts and their services, please visit eliteautoexperts.com or contact Moufid Rabieh.

About Elite Auto Experts

Elite Auto Experts is a complete auto repair shop serving the northwest Houston area. Offering a wide range of services including auto repair, body, and paint, Elite Auto Experts is committed to providing exceptional service to their customers and actively contributing to their community.