Grammy Award winning Estonian Phiharmonic Chamber Choir auctioned its first NFT
The NFT of poster „Joonas“ is designed in 2023 by graphic Designer Martin Pedanik for the EPCC’s concert and recording project celebrating the 150th birthday of Estonian composer Rudolf Tobias with the music of oratorio „Joonas“ („Jonah“) as he originally wrote
The two times Grammy Award-winning Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir (EPCC) is entering the NFT and Metaverse world.TALLINN, ESTONIA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Grammy Award-winning Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir (EPCC) is entering the NFT and Metaverse world, with a purpose to grow its community in the global digital society. The EPCC has launched the "Joonas" NFT collection on the Patron-of-Art.com platform, which was presented at the "NFT Tallinn 2023" conference.
According to EPCC's managing director, Esper Linnamägi, the choir wants to expand its mission in the digital sphere, offer digital works to a wider cross-border audience and find new support schemes for making the choir more visible in the global digital community. "Our collaboration partner is the Swiss NFT platform Patron-of-Art.com, whose team supports us in the web3 world. We are probably among the first in Estonia in the field of classical music to deal with this topic," says Linnamägi.
The collection of 17 limited-edition NFTs is based on the poster "Joonas," designed by Estonian leading graphic designer and artist Martin Pedanik for EPCC's concert and recording project celebrating the 150th birthday of Estonian composer Rudolf Tobias with the music of oratorio "Joonas" ("Jonah") as he originally wrote it. The poster has similarities to generative algorithmic art, but is generated by a human, and features the Vesica Piscis, the intersection of two equal circles, used throughout the ages as an illustrative image of creation, divinity, and biblical legends. At the same time, the poster depicts a whale, the central symbol of Tobias' oratorio "Joonas" ("Jonah").
At the "NFT Tallinn 2023" conference held at Tallinn Creative Hub (Tallinna Kultuurikatel), an auction was conducted that featured the exclusive framed A2 format artwork signed by Martin Pedanik and Tõnu Kaljuste, along with the very first NFT of EPCC and tickets to the concert of Rudolf Tobias “Joonas” in autumn 2023. The purpose of launching the collection is to support the performance and recording of Rudolf Tobias' oratorio "Joonas," taking place in October 2023. EPCC also had a booth at the conference, and a joint presentation by Patron-of-Art.com co-founder Stephan Holzer and EPCC’s managing director Esper Linnamägi.
The final bid and sale for this first NFT amounted roughly to the average monthly salary in Estonia.
To view the collection, please visit https://collect.patron-of-art.com/product-details/401
About Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir
Grammy Award-winning Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir (EPCC) is one of the best-known Estonian music ensembles in the world. The choir, founded in 1981 by Tõnu Kaljuste, performs music from baroque to the contemporary era, with a special focus on the Estonian composers, such as Arvo Pärt and Veljo Tormis. Each season the choir gives about 70 concerts in Estonia and abroad, attracting an audience of up to 40,000 people annually. EPCC has collaborated with many eminent conductors and orchestras, including Claudio Abbado, Richard Tognetti, Marc Minkowski, Sir Colin Davis, Gustavo Dudamel, the London Symphony Orchestra, the Los Angeles Philharmonic etc. The choir is a welcomed guest at numerous prestigious venues and music festivals all over the world, such as BBC Proms, Sydney Opera House, Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, New York Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Vienna Concert Hall, etc. Recordings of EPCC have won twice GRAMMY-Award for Best Choral Performance. All in all, the choir has 16 Grammy nominations, Gramophone Award, Diapason d’Or, Preis der Deutschen Schallplattenkritik etc. EPCC is the most listened to Estonian classical music artist on Spotify with over 2M listeners per year. In 2020 BBC Music Magazine named the EPCC as one of the 10 best choirs in the world.
About Patron-of-Art.com
Patron-of-Art.com is a leading NFT platform for classical music and museums (www.patron-of-art.com). The team of international renown Blockchain experts offers strategic help to cultural organizations on their digital evolution journey. NFT, or non-fungible token, is a digital asset created using blockchain technology and can be used to own unique digital artworks, music, or videos. The uniqueness and authenticity of NFTs are ensured using blockchain technology.
