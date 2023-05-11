CBP Officers Seize Several Counterfeit Purses Ahead of Mother’s Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Lewiston Bridge Port of Entry seized several designer purses for bearing counterfeit trademarks.

CBP officers inspected multiple parcels originating from the same shipper which were found to contain one designer purse within each. After a thorough examination of the merchandise, the purses were determined to be inauthentic such that they were seized for bearing counterfeit trademarks. Had the purses been authentic, the total Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) value would be approximately $14,460 dollars.

The counterfeit designer purses were seized at the Lewiston, N.Y. border crossing.

"As we approach Mother’s Day, our officers continue to do an amazing job targeting shipments and identifying violations,” said Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “CBP plays a vital role in protecting consumers and businesses from imported fraudulent items. These products have economic impacts, legal implications and can pose a risk to the health and safety of the American people.”

CBP has the authority to detain, seize, forfeit, and ultimately destroy imported merchandise if it bears an infringing trademark or copyright that has been registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office or the United States Copyright Office and has subsequently been recorded with CBP through the e-Recordation program. https://iprr.cbp.gov/s/. Other violations can include misclassification of merchandise, false country-of-origin markings, health and safety issues, and valuation issues.

Counterfeit designer purse seized due to Intellectual Property Rights violation.

Trade in counterfeit and pirated goods threatens America’s innovation economy, the competitiveness of our businesses, the livelihoods of U.S. workers, and, in some cases, national security and the health and safety of consumers. It is also against the law to import counterfeit or pirated merchandise and individual consumers may be liable for a fine even if they did not intend to import counterfeit and pirated merchandise.

If you have information about counterfeit merchandise being illegally imported into the U.S., CBP encourages you to submit an E-Allegation. The E-Allegation reporting tool provides a means for the public to anonymously report to CBP any suspected violations of trade laws or regulations related to the importation of goods into the U.S.

CBP has established an educational initiative to raise consumer awareness about the consequences and dangers that can be associated with the purchase of counterfeit and pirated goods. Information about the Truth Behind Counterfeits campaign can be found at www.cbp.gov/fakegoodsrealdangers.

