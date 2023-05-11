Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,597 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,131 in the last 365 days.

PhenixFIN Corporation Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhenixFIN Corporation (NASDAQ: PFX) (the "Company"), a publicly traded business development company, today announced its financial results for the fiscal second quarter of 2023.

Highlights

  • Total investment income of $9.6 million and net investment income of $3.4 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023
  • Net asset value (NAV) of $131.2 million, or $62.70 per share as of March 31, 2023
  • Redeemed the $22.5 million 6.125% unsecured notes on January 17, 2023
  • On February 8, 2023, the Board approved the expansion of the current repurchase program from $25 million to $35 million
  • Weighted average yield of 11.8% on debt and other income producing investments

David Lorber, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated:

“During the quarter we grew NII per share and NAV per share in what was a difficult environment for the broader markets. In January, we successfully redeemed the 6.125% notes due in March 2023. We believe our strong capital structure and available liquidity well position us to continue our focus on sourcing attractive investment opportunities to drive shareholder value.”

Selected Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

For the three and six months ended March 31, 2023, total investment income was $4.9 million and $9.6 million, of which $4.2 million and $8.7 million, respectively, was attributable to portfolio interest and dividend income and $0.7 million and $0.9 million, respectively, was attributable to fee and other income.

For the three and six months ended March 31, 2023, total net expenses were $3.1 million and $6.2 million and total net investment income was $1.8 million and $3.4 million.

For the three and six months ended March 31, 2023, the Company recorded a net realized loss of $0.8 million and $0.8 million and net unrealized gain of $5.7 million and $8.0 million, due largely to market volatility in various investments.

Portfolio and Investment Activities

As of March 31, 2023, the fair value of the Company's investment portfolio totaled $200.1 million and consisted of 43 portfolio companies.

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had 6 portfolio company investments on non-accrual status with a fair market value of $9.6 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At March 31, 2023, the Company had $10.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and $57.5 million and $23.2 million outstanding in aggregate principal amount of its 5.25% unsecured notes due 2028 and the Credit Facility, respectively.

ABOUT PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

PhenixFIN Corporation is a non-diversified, internally managed closed-end management investment company incorporated in Delaware that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. We completed our initial public offering and commenced operations on January 20, 2011. The Company has elected, and intends to qualify annually, to be treated, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Effective January 1, 2021, the Company operates under an internalized management structure.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND OTHER DISCLOSURES

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance, and the Company may make related oral forward-looking statements on or following the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, including among other things, PhenixFIN’s ability to deliver value to shareholders, increase investment activity, grow the Company, increase net investment income, reduce operating expenses, implement its investment objective, source and capitalize on investment opportunities, grow its net asset value and perform well in the prevailing market environment, the ability of our portfolio companies to perform well and generate income and other factors that are enumerated in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PhenixFIN Corporation disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The press release contains unaudited financial results. For ease of review, we have excluded the word "approximately" when rounding the results. This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of PhenixFIN Corporation’s common stock. There can be no assurance that PhenixFIN Corporation will achieve its investment objective. 

For PhenixFIN investor relations, please call 212-859-0390. For media inquiries, please contact info@phenixfc.com.

PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

    March 31,
2023
(Unaudited)  		  September 30,
2022 
Assets:            
Investments at fair value            
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $150,946,951 and $147,378,917, respectively)   $ 128,510,921     $ 122,616,275  
Affiliated investments (amortized cost of $27,328,814 and $30,585,884, respectively)     10,046,722       12,314,192  
Controlled investments (amortized cost of $84,266,490 and $85,483,093, respectively)     61,531,676       58,026,182  
Total Investments at fair value     200,089,319       192,956,649  
Cash and cash equivalents     10,763,751       22,768,066  
Receivables:                
Interest receivable     725,649       727,576  
Paydown receivable     -       112,500  
Dividends receivable     269,330       269,330  
Other receivable     -       36,992  
Prepaid share repurchase     124,328       489,156  
Deferred financing costs     848,312       50,000  
Due from Affiliate     393,589       271,962  
Other assets     718,489       1,192,677  
Total Assets   $ 213,932,767     $ 218,874,908  
                 
Liabilities:                
Credit facility and note payable (net of debt issuance costs of $1,864,836 and $2,059,164, respectively)   $ 78,877,105     $ 77,962,636  
Investments purchased payable     1,026,818       -  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     1,366,493       2,040,277  
Interest and fees payable     673,294       503,125  
Other liabilities     500,761       572,949  
Deferred revenue     335,507       325,602  
Administrator expenses payable (see Note 6)     1,900       74,911  
Due to broker     -       16,550,000  
Total Liabilities     82,781,878       98,029,500  
                 
Commitments and Contingencies (see Note 8)                
                 
Net Assets:                
Common Shares, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,723,709 shares issued; 2,091,638 and 2,102,129 common shares outstanding, respectively     2,092       2,102  
Capital in excess of par value     675,047,159       675,401,802  
Total distributable earnings (loss)     (543,898,362 )     (554,558,496 )
Total Net Assets     131,150,889       120,845,408  
Total Liabilities and Net Assets   $ 213,932,767     $ 218,874,908  
                 
Net Asset Value Per Common Share   $ 62.70     $ 57.49  
                 

PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended
March 31,  		  For the Six Months Ended
March 31, 
  2023    2022    2023    2022 
                       
Interest Income:                      
Interest from investments                      
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:                      
Cash $ 2,116,741     $ 1,264,327     $ 4,032,782     $ 2,280,019  
Payment in-kind   119,593       100,062       225,780       238,573  
Affiliated investments:                              
Cash   261,028       387,918       459,481       510,065  
Payment in-kind   -       92,733       -       189,761  
Controlled investments:                              
Cash   57,188       807,022       251,815       1,360,660  
Payment in-kind   155,994       -       245,737       -  
Total interest income   2,710,544       2,652,062       5,215,595       4,579,078  
Dividend income   1,503,375       913,949       3,535,733       1,616,879  
Interest from cash and cash equivalents   125,471       6,031       217,697       8,770  
Fee income (see Note 9)   171,055       85,143       244,654       355,265  
Other income   401,986       -       401,986       230,434  
Total Investment Income   4,912,431       3,657,185       9,615,665       6,790,426  
                               
Expenses:                              
Interest and financing expenses   1,381,596       1,221,063       2,614,772       2,708,738  
Salaries and benefits   802,090       430,293       1,659,623       936,168  
Professional fees, net   377,229       160,594       725,146       467,345  
General and administrative expenses   201,181       290,136       421,158       486,695  
Directors fees   176,500       167,000       370,500       375,500  
Insurance expenses   121,387       155,450       245,471       314,354  
Administrator expenses (see Note 6)   77,937       82,415       155,821       151,281  
Total expenses   3,137,920       2,506,951       6,192,491       5,440,081  
Net Investment Income   1,774,511       1,150,234       3,423,174       1,350,345  
                               
Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments                              
Net realized gains (losses):                              
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments   (838,070 )     453,916       (824,622 )     938,429  
Affiliated investments   -       -       -       14,737,897  
Controlled investments   23,273       -       23,273       925  
Total net realized gains (losses)   (814,797 )     453,916       (801,349 )     15,677,251  
Net change in unrealized gains (losses):                              
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments   803,513       (2,139,279 )     2,326,612       (2,007,316 )
Affiliated investments   274,063       1,538,979       989,600       (8,934,864 )
Controlled investments   4,670,928       1,968,804       4,722,097       1,986,445  
Total net change in unrealized gains (losses)   5,748,504       1,368,504       8,038,309       (8,955,735 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt (see Note 5)   -       -       -       (296,197 )
Total realized and unrealized gains (losses)   4,933,707       1,822,420       7,236,960       6,425,319  
                               
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $ 6,708,218     $ 2,972,654     $ 10,660,134     $ 7,775,664  
                               
Weighted average basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 3.20     $ 1.24     $ 5.08     $ 3.16  
Weighted average basic and diluted net investment income (loss) per common share $ 0.85     $ 0.48     $ 1.63     $ 0.55  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted (see Note 11)   2,095,193       2,397,911       2,098,041       2,458,222  
                               

You just read:

PhenixFIN Corporation Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more