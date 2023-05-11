A couple of weeks ago, the Supreme Court decided Davis v. Fresno Unified School District, a case concerning a challenge to a school construction financing agreement. The opinion addressed only a procedural issue — whether the challenge could proceed, and the court held that it could. But you wouldn’t know that from some press reports, which said the court had resolved the challenge itself, determining the contract was invalid.
You just read:
More inaccurate media coverage of the Supreme Court
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.