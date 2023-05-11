Submit Release
More inaccurate media coverage of the Supreme Court

A couple of weeks ago, the Supreme Court decided Davis v. Fresno Unified School District, a case concerning a challenge to a school construction financing agreement. The opinion addressed only a procedural issue — whether the challenge could proceed, and the court held that it could. But you wouldn’t know that from some press reports, which said the court had resolved the challenge itself, determining the contract was invalid.

