A California teenager committed suicide in her bedroom after watching disturbing videos of a simulated hanging. Another teen in the Bay Area refused to eat and was hospitalized due to an eating disorder. An 8-year-old girl in Temple, Texas, died of self-strangulation. The reason parents gave for these unspeakable tragedies: social media use.
As lawmakers struggle to act, California schools turn to the courts to combat social media
