Georgia Child Care Association Names Tierra James of Growing Room Child Development Centers as Provider of the Year
Georgia Governor proclaims May 12 Early Childhood Education Provider Appreciation Day
You can tell that she loves what she does because she always has a huge smile on her face. We are so blessed to have her as part of our Growing Room family!”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgia Child Care Association (GCCA), a 501c6 serving as a voice of Georgia’s licensed child care providers, is excited to announce Growing Room Child Development Center K4 Lead Teacher Tierra James as the inaugural GCCA Provider of the Year. The announcement was made in conjunction with a proclamation from Governor Brian Kemp and GCCA that recognizes May 12 as Early Childhood Education Provider Appreciation Day.
— Center Director Serlena Willis-Miles
James has been working at Growing Room Child Development Centers since 2017. In addition to serving as the K4 Lead Teacher, she is currently working towards her Child Development Associate credential and serves as a mentor for other incoming K3 and K4 teachers.
“Ms. Tierra is a very dedicated employee who has many amazing qualities. She has a true passion for teaching children and genuinely loves what she does each day.” Center Director Serlena Willis-Miles said. “You can tell that she loves what she does because she always has a huge smile on her face. We are so blessed to have her as part of our Growing Room family!”
The GCCA Provider of the Year award is given to a top early childhood education teacher or director who reflects high quality, affordable and accessible child care in the licensed early learning childcare industry. To be eligible for the award, recipients must 1) provide quality, affordable and accessible child care for parents; 2) ensure administrators and teachers have a thorough understanding of the state’s licensing requirements and provide meaningful training to improve quality; 3) and foster safe environments for children to learn, play and grow.
“Georgia Child Care Association is proud to honor Tierra James of Growing Room Child Development Center as our inaugural winner,” GCCA CEO Ellen Reynolds said. “With more than 4,200 licensed early childcare programs serving over 300,000 children in the state, this recognition was hard earned and well deserved.”
For more information, please visit georgiachildcare.org, facebook.com/georgiachildcarecareassociation, twitter.com/GaChildCare or instagram.com/gachildcare,
Founded in 1977, the Georgia Child Care Association (GCCA) is a 501c6 non-profit membership organization serving as the voice of Georgia’s licensed childcare providers within the halls of government and within the broader community of early learning professionals. With more than 4,200 licensed early childcare programs serving over 300,000 children in Georgia, GCCA is the ONLY voice representing the unique business interests of licensed center owners, operators, and administrators.
