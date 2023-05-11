Submit Release
California Launches New Lifesaving Tools and Resources for Substance Use Prevention, Treatment, and Recovery

SACRAMENTO — Californians now have a free, confidential way to find lifesaving, high-quality addiction treatment to meet their unique needs. The Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) today launched a partnership with national nonprofit Shatterproof and Blue Shield of California to help combat the substance use crisis, keep Californians safe, and provide recovery resources to those in need.

