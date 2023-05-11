Submit Release
Fairfax India Appoints the Honourable Jason Kenney to Its Board of Directors

TORONTO, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax India” or the “Company”) (TSX: FIH.U) announces that it has appointed the Honourable Jason Kenney as an independent director.

Mr. Kenney recently completed 25 years in public service, both at the federal and provincial levels of government. He served in the Canadian Parliament for two decades, including as Minister of Citizenship, Immigration and Multiculturalism; Minister of Employment and Social Development; Minister of National Defence and Chair of the Cabinet Operations Committee. In 2019, Mr. Kenney won a large majority mandate to become the eighteenth Premier of Alberta. As a federal minister, Mr. Kenney travelled to India on several occasions, playing a key role in strengthening Canada-India relations and expanding the Government of Canada’s footprint in India. Mr. Kenney is the recipient of a number of awards and honours, including two honourary doctorates.

With the appointment of the Honourable Jason Kenney, the Fairfax India board has increased to 12 directors (comprised of 7 independent directors and 5 non-independent directors).

Prem Watsa, Chairman of Fairfax India, commented, “We are pleased to announce the appointment of Jason to the board of Fairfax India. Jason’s interest and enthusiasm for investment in India and Indian businesses will be a wonderful addition to the Fairfax India board.”

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

For further information, contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Affairs
  (416) 367-4755

