Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,632 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,192 in the last 365 days.

Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC) has announced the detailed voting results of the election of its Board of Directors, which took place at the Company’s virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 10, 2023.

The nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated March 14, 2023, were elected as directors of Kinross at the meeting (see detailed voting results below).

Board of Directors voting results

Nominee Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld
Ian Atkinson 703,482,185    96.35 % 26,653,386 3.65 %
Kerry D. Dyte 718,548,083    98.41 % 11,588,376 1.59 %
Glenn A. Ives 706,390,427    96.75 % 23,746,032 3.25 %
Ave G. Lethbridge 686,126,388    93.97 % 44,009,182 6.03 %
Elizabeth D. McGregor 727,136,522    99.59 % 2,999,938 0.41 %
Catherine McLeod-Seltzer 630,271,965    86.32 % 99,864,494 13.68 %
Kelly J. Osborne 721,132,144    98.77 % 9,003,427 1.23 %
J. Paul Rollinson 727,009,549    99.57 % 3,126,732 0.43 %
David A. Scott 727,634,078    99.66 % 2,502,381 0.34 %
Michael A. Lewis 727,047,035    99.58 % 3,088,536 0.42 %

Voting results on the other items of business at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders are as follows:

Appointment of auditors

Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld
794,526,027 97.29 % 22,153,949 2.71 %

“Say on Pay” resolution on executive compensation

Votes for % for Votes against % withheld
664,653,377 91.03 % 65,483,076 8.97 %

A report on all matters voted on at the meeting has been filed on SEDAR.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Media Contact
Victoria Barrington
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
phone: 647-788-4153 
victoria.barrington@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact
Chris Lichtenheldt                                 
Vice-President, Investor Relations                
phone: 416-365-2761                        
chris.lichtenheldt@kinross.com

Source: Kinross Gold Corp.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more