Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q1 2023 Results

Financial Highlights

($000’s except per share data)

Three months ended

March 31 2023 2022 Change Revenue $ 228,724 $ 161,452 42 % Operating income 28,020 3,690 659 % EBITDA (1) 48,475 24,314 99 % Cashflow 48,672 22,551 116 % Net income 24,038 2,467 874 % Attributable to shareholders 24,040 2,472 872 % Per Share Data (Diluted) EBITDA (1) $ 1.15 $ 0.56 105 % Cashflow $ 1.16 $ 0.52 123 % Attributable to shareholders: Net income $ 0.57 $ 0.06 850 % Common shares (000’s)(4) Basic 41,322 42,713 (3 %) Diluted 42,048 43,423 (3 %) March 31 December 31 Financial Position at 2023 2022 Change Total Assets $ 910,408 $ 878,615 4 % Long-Term Debt and Lease Liabilities (excluding current portion) 122,714 127,628 (4 %) Working Capital (2) 111,312 112,154 (1 %) Net Debt (3) 11,402 15,474 (26 %) Shareholders’ Equity 534,576 522,023 2 %

Notes 1 through 4 please refer to the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

Total Energy’s results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 represent record quarterly financial results that were driven by improved North American industry conditions compared to the first quarter of 2022 and the deployment of equipment upgraded pursuant to the Company’s 2022 capital expenditure program.

Contract Drilling Services (“CDS”)

Three months ended

March 31 2023 2022 Change Revenue $ 73,483 $ 60,062 22 % EBITDA (1) $ 20,269 $ 11,441 77 % EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 28% 19% 47 % Operating days(2) 2,869 2,683 7 % Canada 1,920 1,625 18 % United States 590 701 (16 %) Australia 359 357 - Revenue per operating day(2), dollars $ 25,622 $ 22,386 14 % Canada 22,306 20,343 10 % United States 29,107 21,839 33 % Australia 37,554 32,759 15 % Utilization 34% 31% 10 % Canada 28% 23% 22 % United States 50% 60% (17 %) Australia 80% 79% 1 % Rigs, average for period 94 95 (1 %) Canada 76 77 (1 %) United States 13 13 - Australia 5 5 -

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Operating days includes drilling and paid stand-by days.

North American drilling activity continued to recover during the first quarter of 2023 as compared to 2022, particularly in Canada. Increased activity and pricing drove a significant year over year improvement in Canadian first quarter financial performance. Despite lower utilization, increased day rates contributed to higher revenue in the United States of America (the “United States” or the “U.S.”). In Australia, increased day rates and stable utilization improved first quarter revenue and operating income on a year over year basis.

Rentals and Transportation Services (“RTS”)

Three months ended

March 31 2023 2022 Change Revenue $ 24,413 $ 15,400 59 % EBITDA (1) $ 9,650 $ 5,593 73 % EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 40% 36% 11 % Revenue per utilized piece of equipment, dollars $ 13,600 $ 9,627 41 % Pieces of rental equipment 9,455 9,400 1 % Canada 8,555 8,520 0 % United States 900 880 2 % Rental equipment utilization 19% 17% 12 % Canada 16% 15% 7 % United States 46% 30% 53 % Heavy trucks 70 71 (1 %) Canada 48 48 - United States 22 23 (4 %)

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

First quarter revenue in the RTS segment increased as compared to the same period in 2022 due to higher equipment utilization and improved pricing. Increased equipment utilization, improved pricing and this segment’s significant leverage to higher equipment utilization given its relatively high fixed cost structure contributed to a year over year increase in first quarter segment EBITDA and EBITDA margin.

Compression and Process Services (“CPS”)

Three months ended

March 31 2023 2022 Change Revenue $ 98,118 $ 58,565 68 % EBITDA (1) $ 12,599 $ 3,258 287 % EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 13% 6% 117 % Horsepower of equipment on rent at period end 44,719 29,670 51 % Canada 19,209 12,825 50 % United States 25,510 16,845 51 % Rental equipment utilization during the period (HP)(2) 78% 52% 50 % Canada 74% 37% 100 % United States 81% 74% 9 % Sales backlog at period end, $ million $ 227.4 $ 180.7 26 %

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Rental equipment utilization is measured on a horsepower basis.

The year over year increase in the CPS segment’s first quarter revenue was due primarily to higher fabrication sales, increased equipment overhaul activity and the continued recovery in utilization of the compression rental fleet. Improved pricing on fabrication sales, increased overhead absorption due to higher production levels and higher rental fleet utilization all contributed to a significant year over year improvement in first quarter segment EBITDA and EBITDA margin. The fabrication sales backlog continued to grow during the first quarter of 2023, increasing by $46.7 million to $227.4 million compared to the $180.7 million backlog at March 31, 2022 and by $7.9 million, or 4%, from the $219.5 million backlog at December 31, 2022.



Well Servicing (“WS”)

Three months ended

March 31 2023 2022 Change Revenue $ 32,710 $ 27,425 19 % EBITDA (1) $ 8,279 $ 6,548 26 % EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 25% 24% 4 % Service hours(2) 33,246 30,839 8 % Canada 17,491 16,449 6 % United States 6,644 4,155 60 % Australia 9,111 10,235 (11 %) Revenue per service hour(2), dollars $ 984 $ 889 11 % Canada 984 828 19 % United States 1,003 818 23 % Australia 970 1,017 (5 %) Utilization(3) 39% 34% 15 % Canada 34% 32% 6 % United States 67% 42% 60 % Australia 35% 39% (10 %) Rigs, average for period 79 80 (1 %) Canada 56 57 (2 %) United States 11 11 - Australia 12 12 -

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Service hours is defined as well servicing hours of service provided to customers and includes paid rig move and standby.

(3) The Company reports its service rig utilization for its operational service rigs in North America based on service hours of 3,650 per rig per year to reflect standard 10 hour operations per day. Utilization for the Company’s service rigs in Australia is calculated based on service hours of 8,760 per rig per year to reflect standard 24 hour operations.

First quarter WS segment revenue and EBITDA increased in 2023 as compared to 2022 due to improved North American activity and pricing. Partially offsetting the improved North American results was weaker Australian results resulting from lower activity levels and a reduced effective hourly rate due to relatively higher standby hours as compared to the first quarter of 2022. Contributing to lower Australian activity levels during the first quarter of 2023 was the removal of one service rig for required recertifications. This rig is expected to be redeployed later in 2023.

Corporate

During the first quarter of 2023, Total Energy was focused on the safe and efficient operation of its business, the deployment of equipment upgraded pursuant to its 2022 capital program and the execution of its preliminary 2023 capital expenditure program. After funding $30.3 million of capital expenditures and $3.8 million of debt, lease and interest obligations, Total Energy generated $14.6 million of free cash flow during the quarter that was directed towards funding working capital requirements as well as $5.0 million of voluntary debt reduction, $8.0 million of share repurchases and $2.5 million of dividends.

Total Energy exited the first quarter of 2023 with $111.3 million of positive working capital, including $28.2 million of cash, and $150 million of available credit under its $225 million of revolving bank credit facilities. The weighted average interest rate on the Company’s outstanding debt at March 31, 2023 was 5.15%.

Outlook

While continued global economic uncertainty and a relatively warm winter in the northern hemisphere have contributed to oil price volatility and lower natural gas prices, industry conditions generally remain positive. Current indications are that near term industry activity levels will remain stable on a seasonally adjusted basis, with the CPS segment’s significant fabrication backlog providing visibility for that segment for the remainder of 2023. In this environment, Total Energy remains focused on the safe and efficient operation of its business, the disciplined deployment of capital and opportunities to enhance shareholder value.

On April 12, 2023, Total Energy’s syndicated revolving credit facility was extended to November 10, 2026. In order to reduce finance costs, Total Energy requested such facility be reduced by $50 million to $170 million. With $70 million drawn on this facility, $100 million of additional credit is currently available to the Company. In addition, a subsidiary of the Company maintains a $5.0 million revolving credit facility that remains undrawn and fully available.

Total Energy’s Board of Directors has approved a $14.4 million increase to the Company’s 2023 capital expenditure budget to $66.1 million, of which $30.3 million has been expended to March 31, 2023. This increase is primarily directed towards equipment upgrades and recertifications. Included in the increased capital budget is the recertification and retrofitting of an AC triple drilling rig that the Company has recently moved to Canada from the United States. Such rig has been contracted on a take or pay basis and is expected to commence operations in June 2023. Total Energy intends to fund the remaining $35.8 million of its increased 2023 capital expenditure program with cash on hand and cash flow.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Shareholders and other interested persons are invited to attend Total Energy’s annual meeting of Shareholders which will take place on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 10:00 am (Mountain Time) at the Calgary Petroleum Club, 319 – 5th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta.

Conference Call

At 9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) on May 12, 2023 Total Energy will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its first quarter financial results. Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer, will host the conference call. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Total Energy’s website at www.totalenergy.ca by selecting “Webcasts”. Persons wishing to participate in the conference call may do so by calling (800) 319-4610 or (416) 915-3239. Those who are unable to listen to the call live may listen to a recording of it on Total Energy’s website. A recording of the conference call will also be available until June 12, 2023 by dialing (855) 669-9658 (passcode 0057).

Selected Financial Information

Selected financial information relating to the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 is included in this news release. This information should be read in conjunction with the condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Total Energy and the notes thereto as well as management’s discussion and analysis to be issued in due course and in the Company’s 2022 Annual report.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

March 31 December 31 2023 2022 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,228 $ 34,061 Accounts receivable 171,520 154,581 Inventory 102,417 91,614 Prepaid expenses and deposits 18,210 18,847 Income taxes receivable 216 496 Current portion of lease asset 243 378 320,834 299,977 Property, plant and equipment 578,451 567,515 Income taxes receivable 7,070 7,070 Goodwill 4,053 4,053 $ 910,408 $ 878,615 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 130,945 $ 114,274 Deferred revenue 68,122 63,895 Dividends payable 3,242 2,490 Current portion of lease liabilities 5,210 5,173 Current portion of long-term debt 2,003 1,991 209,522 187,823 Long-term debt 112,488 117,997 Lease liabilities 10,226 9,631 Deferred income tax liability 43,596 41,141 Shareholders' equity: Share capital 254,975 261,109 Contributed surplus 3,158 3,590 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,650 ) (17,032 ) Non-controlling interest 550 552 Retained earnings 293,543 273,804 534,576 522,023 $ 910,408 $ 878,615





Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31 2023 2022 Revenue $ 228,724 $ 161,452 Cost of services 168,933 129,798 Selling, general and administration 11,433 8,786 Other income (6 ) (190 ) Share-based compensation 389 220 Depreciation 19,955 19,148 Operating income 28,020 3,690 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 500 1,476 Finance costs, net (1,703 ) (1,806 ) Net income before income taxes 26,817 3,360 Current income tax expense (recovery) 324 (463 ) Deferred income tax expense 2,455 1,356 Total income tax expense 2,779 893 Net income $ 24,038 $ 2,467 Net income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ 24,040 $ 2,472 Non-controlling interest (2 ) (5 ) Income per share Basic $ 0.58 $ 0.06 Diluted $ 0.57 $ 0.06





Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

Three months ended

March 31 2023 2022 Net income for the period $ 24,038 $ 2,467 Unrealized foreign currency translation (618 ) 97 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period (618 ) 97 Total comprehensive income $ 23,420 $ 2,564 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ 23,422 $ 2,569 Non-controlling interest (2 ) (5 )





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31 2023 2022 Cash provided by (used in): Operations: Net income for the period $ 24,038 $ 2,467 Add (deduct) items not affecting cash: Depreciation 19,955 19,148 Share-based compensation 389 220 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (500 ) (1,476 ) Finance costs, net 1,703 1,806 Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currencies translation 352 (190 ) Current income tax expense (recovery) 324 (463 ) Deferred income tax expense 2,455 1,356 Income taxes paid (44 ) (317 ) Cashflow 48,672 22,551 Changes in non-cash working capital items: Accounts receivable (17,004 ) (24,848 ) Inventory (10,803 ) (6,527 ) Prepaid expenses and deposits 637 58 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4,012 16,669 Deferred revenue 4,227 37,052 Cash provided by operating activities 29,741 44,955 Investing: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (30,329 ) (11,553 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,303 3,039 Changes in non-cash working capital items 12,733 1,343 Cash used in investing activities (16,293 ) (7,171 ) Financing: Repayment of long-term debt (5,497 ) (20,653 ) Repayment of lease liabilities (1,617 ) (1,062 ) Dividends to shareholders (2,490 ) - Repurchase of common shares (8,014 ) (3,528 ) Interest paid (1,663 ) (1,745 ) Cash used in financing activities (19,281 ) (26,988 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (5,833 ) 10,796 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 34,061 33,365 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 28,228 $ 44,161

Segmented Information

The Company provides a variety of products and services to the energy and other resource industries through five reporting segments, which operate substantially in three geographic regions. These reporting segments are Contract Drilling Services, which includes the contracting of drilling equipment and the provision of labour required to operate the equipment, Rentals and Transportation Services, which includes the rental and transportation of equipment used in energy and other industrial operations, Compression and Process Services, which includes the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of gas compression and process equipment and Well Servicing, which includes the contracting of service rigs and the provision of labour required to operate the equipment. Corporate includes activities related to the Company’s corporate and public issuer affairs.

As at and for the three months ended March 31, 2023 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate (1) Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing Services Services Services Revenue $ 73,483 $ 24,413 $ 98,118 $ 32,710 $ - $ 228,724 Cost of services 50,365 12,903 81,972 23,693 - 168,933 Selling, general and administration 2,985 2,058 3,577 844 1,969 11,433 Other income - - - - (6 ) (6 ) Share-based compensation - - - - 389 389 Depreciation 9,048 4,872 2,623 3,147 265 19,955 Operating income (loss) 11,085 4,580 9,946 5,026 (2,617 ) 28,020 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 136 198 30 106 30 500 Finance costs, net (15 ) (18 ) (121 ) (16 ) (1,533 ) (1,703 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 11,206 4,760 9,855 5,116 (4,120 ) 26,817 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 370,833 184,392 272,071 83,330 (218 ) 910,408 Total liabilities 79,568 23,838 124,109 7,632 140,685 375,832 Capital expenditures 23,824 1,538 2,509 2,458 - 30,329





Canada United States Australia Other Total Revenue $ 75,310 $ 128,770 $ 24,644 $ - $ 228,724 Non-current assets (2) 386,242 146,475 49,787 - 582,504





As at and for the three months ended March 31, 2022 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate (1) Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing Services Services Services Revenue $ 60,062 $ 15,400 $ 58,565 $ 27,425 $ - $ 161,452 Cost of services 46,994 8,847 54,333 19,624 - 129,798 Selling, general and administration 1,602 1,626 1,794 1,268 2,496 8,786 Other income - - - - (190 ) (190 ) Share-based compensation - - - - 220 220 Depreciation 8,877 4,909 1,913 3,202 247 19,148 Operating income (loss) 2,589 18 525 3,331 (2,773 ) 3,690 Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment (25 ) 666 820 15 - 1,476 Finance costs, net (2 ) (16 ) (72 ) (5 ) (1,711 ) (1,806 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 2,562 668 1,273 3,341 (4,484 ) 3,360 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 338,397 180,381 227,657 94,335 6,252 847,022 Total liabilities 64,475 12,874 90,416 5,282 181,282 354,329 Capital expenditures 10,182 234 1,070 56 11 11,553





Three months ended March 31, 2022 Canada United States Australia Other Total Revenue $ 88,193 $ 43,644 $ 29,615 $ - $ 161,452 Non-current assets (2) 375,077 137,036 58,604 - 570,717

(1) Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities.

(2) Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.

Notes to the Financial Highlights

(1) EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and is equal to net income (loss) before income taxes plus finance costs plus depreciation. EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income (loss), EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or how the results are taxed in various jurisdictions as well as the cash generated by the Company’s primary business activities without consideration of the timing of the monetization of non-cash working capital items. Readers should be cautioned, however, that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of Total Energy’s performance. Total Energy’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other organizations and, accordingly, EBITDA may not be comparable to measures used by other organizations. (2) Working capital equals current assets minus current liabilities. (3) Net Debt equals long-term debt plus lease liabilities plus current liabilities minus current assets. Management believes this measure provides a useful indication of the Company’s liquidity. (4) Basic and diluted shares outstanding reflect the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the periods. See note 5 to the Company’s Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

