05-11-2023 HALF A MILLION POWERBALL TICKET SOLD IN SHINNSTON

Charleston, WV – A winning Powerball ticket worth half a million dollars was sold at Hammer’s Market in Shinnston on Clement Street. The ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball, and the 10x Power Play multiplier was purchased.

The ticket is one of six in the nation to hit, each $50,000 ticket multiplied by 10 to $500,000. Normally, Power Play multipliers range from 2-5x, but when the jackpot is advertised at $150 million or less, a 10x is added to the field.

This is the first time a 10x has been drawn as a Power Play multiplier this year, and only the 14th time since it was first introduced to the game.

Wednesday’s numbers were 21, 24, 33, 55, 69, and the Power Ball was 3. Players are encouraged to check their tickets, for there are nine prize tiers, ranging from $4 to the jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot currently sits at $125 million.

Tickets can be purchased for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Powerplay option, which increases non-jackpot prizes. Tickets for the next draw must be purchased by 9:59 pm on Saturday.

 

