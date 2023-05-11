DEM to Hold Public Hearing on Proposed 2023-24 and 2024-25 Hunting, Trapping, and Freshwater Fishing Regulations

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is announcing that its Division of Fish and Wildlife will hold a public hearing on proposed regulations relating to the 2023-24 and 2024-25 hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits and 2024-25 freshwater fishing and nuisance wildlife control.

The hearing will be held Wednesday, May 17, at 6 PM at the Cranston Central Library, James Giles Community Room, 140 Sockanosset Cross Rd. in Cranston.

For copies of the draft regulations, please email Ashley Schipritt at ashley.schipritt@dem.ri.gov. For those interested in presenting written comments concerning the draft regulations but who are unable to attend the hearing, please email ashley.schipritt@dem.ri.gov by close of business (4 PM) on Wednesday, May 24. For more information on DEM programs and services, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@RhodeIsland.DEM).