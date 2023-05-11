Submit Release
Temporary road closure between Quealy Dome and Herrick Lane near Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo. – Crews with Simon Contractors and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will be temporarily closing a portion of Hunt Road, between Quealy Dome interchange and Herrick Lane on Wednesday, May 17th, weather depending.

The road closure will start at the Quealy Dome interchange and extend a quarter mile south.

Crews will be laying concrete to accommodate the increased commercial traffic using the additional parking at Quealy Dome. This project is included with the Winter Freight Project where crews have been adding additional truck parking and climbing lanes along I-80 between Rawlins and Laramie.

Travelers wishing to use Hunt Rd. during the closure are encouraged to seek an alternative route.

The temporary closure is expected to reopen the following Wednesday, May 24th.  All WYDOT project scheduling are subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material availability.

