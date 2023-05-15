Fashion, Scoliosis and Major Spinal Fusion Surgery Inspires First TEDx Talk

Dona Edwards' TEDx Talk on Fashionable Adaptive Clothing and Shoes for the Disabled Goes Live on TED.com

I am thrilled to have my TEDx Talk on fashionable adaptive clothing posted on TED.com and to be able to share my knowledge and expertise. Fashion has the power to transform lives!” — Dona Edwards

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 15, 2023 - Dona Edwards, an emerging voice in the adaptive fashion industry, has her recent TEDx Talk on "Adapt to Life’s Curveballs with Fashion!" posted on TED.com, a meaningful honor in the world of TEDx. The talk, which was showcased at the TEDx Greensboro event themed “What If?” on November 3, 2022 in Greensboro, North Carolina, has already garnered attention from viewers around the world.

In her TEDx talk, Edwards highlights the urgent need for more fashionable clothing and shoe options for people with disabilities. Drawing on her own experiences for her love of fashion, living with scoliosis and enduring a major spinal fusion surgery resulting in limited mobility, Ms. Edwards provides world changing ideas meant to shift the fashion industry in the right direction-- to create more ways for people with disabilities to live fully in every facet of their life.

In a vulnerable and inspiring way, she carefully crafts her talk and takes the audience on a journey that includes insights that answer “What If” the fashion industry were to change their thinking about disabilities and focus on the forgotten and untapped market who dream about wearing stylish clothes too. She is not referring to just functional and accessible adaptive clothing and shoes for the disabled, she is advocating using her story as a powerful catalyst for change in the luxury and designer brands market.

"I am so thrilled to have my TEDx Talk on fashionable adaptive clothing and shoes posted on TED.com and to be able to share my knowledge and expertise with others to promote a deeper understanding of the world around us," said Edwards. "I believe that fashion has the power to transform lives and that everyone, regardless of ability, should have access to clothing that makes them feel wonderful, confident and believe in yourself."

The United Nations estimates there are about 8 billion people worldwide and over 1 billion are living with a disability. The Return on Disability estimates that disability market is larger than China plus the European Union and is emerging as other markets have in the past—1.85 billion people and $1.9 trillion in annual disposable income. Their Friends and Family add another 3.4 billion potential consumers who act on their emotional connection to people with disabilities. Together, they control over $13 trillion in annual disposable income. In regards to the Global Adaptive Clothing, the market size is estimated to be worth $262.7 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of $301.1 million by 2030 (source: MarketWatch). This is serious purchasing power, yet their needs are invisible. The business opportunity for the fashion industry and humanistic values within the market are mutually inclusive and inextricably connected to one another. Fashion businesses have forgotten this societal group by not embracing differences and inclusion, and missed out by not capitalizing on this opportunity. Both segments can win yet change the world without compromise.

Dona Edwards is passionate about promoting disability awareness and inclusion. She actively writes about and speaks on the importance of adaptive fashion, and looks forward to working with partners who share her passions and believe in the importance of offering a range of stylish clothing and shoes for people with disabilities, or in the very least “fashion companies making a collective effort to design one piece of fashionable adaptive clothing or pair of shoes.”

To view Dona Edwards' TEDx Talk on "Adapt to Life’s Curveballs with Fashion!," visit TED.com or follow the link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xaDRAd4D_GI. For more information about Dona Edwards and her work in the adaptive fashion industry, visit www.donacedwards.com

Adapt to Life’s Curveballs with Fashion!