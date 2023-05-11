Pamalamadingdong Shares Her Fun Take on British and American English
Delight in this quirky presentation on the nuances of British English and American EnglishCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "England and America are two countries separated by the same language," said George Bernard Shaw in 1942. Indeed, although having a common language, there are certain differences between British and American English.
Having been a resident in both countries, Pamela Young has a great deal of first-hand experiences regarding these dissimilarities. She has been a college teacher in the UK for many years, and opted to retire in Tennessee, USA in 2006.
Her day-to-day encounters with her grandson made her realize the most noticeable difference between American and British English: vocabulary. This inspired her to create her book "Enjoy English or Amerikish." Here, she makes learning of the everyday words fun by incorporating true-to-life scenarios, wherein certain expressions are construed differently.
Being Young not only by name, but also by nature, she then channels her being a “recycled teenager” into this engaging work of art. The illustrations that also come with this book augment the readers’ experience by depicting vivid imageries.
“A lesson in appreciating our different languages. I really enjoyed the short stories that depict the differences in dialect and cultures that are frequently first noticed in the way that we speak. This book is filled with humorous anecdotes demonstrating the different languages and perspectives that anyone who has visited another part of the world and appreciate. Great illustrations too,” writes Xlibris Marketing Company editor Ms. Bance.
Indeed, young people and adults alike, especially those going to the USA, or the other way around, would definitely find this book not only functional, but entertaining as well. Don’t miss out on this fun learning, and grab a copy now on Amazon.
