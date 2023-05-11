Submit Release
Sen. Muth to Host Free Community Naloxone Training Next Week in Phoenixville

State Senator Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks) and the Chester County Department of Drug and Alcohol Services will host a free Community Naloxone Training next week in Phoenixville to help residents learn how to safely use Naloxone to respond to an opioid overdose.

The training will be held on Wednesday, May 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Phoenixville Recreation Center. The training is free but registration is required. Anyone interested in the free training can visit www.SenatorMuth.com/signup to register.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, every day 10 Pennsylvanians lose their life to substance use disorder. This disease affects each and every Pennsylvanian and threatens entire communities in our Commonwealth.

For more information, call Senator Muth’s District Office at 610-792-2137. The Phoenixville Recreation Center is located at 501 Franklin Ave, Phoenixville, PA 19460. 

