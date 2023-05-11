Bakkavor USA Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk and Walnuts in Trader Joe’s Genova Pesto

Company Announcement

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA (May 4, 2023) – Bakkavor USA is issuing a voluntary recall of Trader Joe’s Genova Pesto (SKU# 15759) because the product may contain undeclared milk and walnuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or walnuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

The impacted product has UPC 0015 7353 on the side label and Use By date of 05/27/2023 with a time stamp between 06:28 – 07:07 printed on the bottom of the tub, was distributed to Trader Joe’s stores between 4/28/2023 and 4/30/2023 in Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered at a retail store that the Genova Pesto was mistakenly packaged into tubs marked “Hummus Dip”. These tubs do not contain an allergen declaration of milk or walnuts, which are both found in the Genova Pesto.

No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date, and all potentially impacted product has been removed from sale. An investigation into the root cause of this error is ongoing.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have purchased or received any donations of Trader Joe’s Genova Pesto and have a milk or walnut allergy are urged not to consume the product and to discard or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Bakkavor USA at (855) 321-7504 between the hours of 9am to 4 pm Eastern.

ABOUT BAKKAVOR USA

Bakkavor (LSE: BAKK) is a leading provider of premium fresh prepared food (“FPF”) in the US servicing the nation’s largest retail and foodservice operators with an innovative and extensive product portfolio of high-quality, fresh, healthy, and convenient foods. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in the UK where today Bakkavor is #1 in market share within the four FPF product categories of meals, salads, desserts, and pizza & bread. The company also operates an emerging international business in China. Today, Bakkavor has over 19,000 employees and operates 5 factories within the United States, 9 in China and 25 in the UK. To learn more about Bakkavor, visit www.Bakkavor.comExternal Link Disclaimer and follow along on social media @Bakkavor.