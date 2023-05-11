aTyr Pharma to Present at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform, today announced that Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference, which is scheduled to take place May 16 – 17, 2023, in New York, NY.



Details of the presentation appear below:

Conference: 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Time: 10:30am EDT

Location: New York, NY

Format: Fireside Chat

In addition to the presentation, company management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered attendees of the conference. An audio webcast of the event will be available on the Investor’s section of the company’s website at www.atyrpharma.com. Following the event, a replay of the presentation will be available on the aTyr website for at least 90 days.

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is efzofitimod, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to downregulate immune engagement in fibrotic lung disease. For more information, please visit www.atyrpharma.com.