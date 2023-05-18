From Exhaustion to Energized: Jon's Transformation and the Birth of the Healthy Fit Father Program
EINPresswire.com/ -- For the past 26 years, Jon Williams has been a fitness expert and performance coach for many top athletes. He also became the strength and conditioning coach for the Milwaukee Brewers for three memorable years. But his entrepreneurial spirit led him to open his own gym, which he was running for 15 years until the pandemic forced its closure.
In reality, Jon was feeling anything but successful. Despite appearing to have it all together on the surface, he was exhausted, depressed, moody, and lazy on a regular basis. He also ate an unbalanced diet that lacked proper nutrition - making him feel out of balance and overwhelmed.
But it wasn’t until his love for his family pushed him to make changes that Jon uncovered the true secret to success: focusing on himself and taking time away from work and other commitments in order to give back to himself and his relationships with those around him.
This change inspired him to set up the Healthy Fit Father program; a program specifically designed for fathers over 40 who struggle with weight loss or keeping their weight off despite previously trying various methods.
Jon helps his clients by starting with a personalized fitness plan tailored to their goals and needs. He then assigns them meal plans and clients can log their food, nutrition and water intake as they progress through the program. With real-time updates and analytics regarding their fitness levels, clients can do easy check-ins and get insights on their progress.
Jon is also available in real-time to offer his clients support and guidance whenever needed. They can simply book a video call directly through the program app and connect with Jon to get better results. The app can also be integrated to client’s wearable tracking devices, enabling them to track their progress even more closely.
Learning how to take care of one’s own needs is often not easy, but incredibly necessary if people want to experience true joy without compromising relationships with those around them.
To learn more about the 100-day breakthrough program, visit:www.healthyfitfathers.com
Healthy Fit Fathers
healthyfitfathers@gmail.com