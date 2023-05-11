FTAI Aviation Ltd. to Participate in the Jefferies 2023 Airlines Summit

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) (the “Company”) today announced that Joe Adams, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies Airlines Summit at 12:00PM (ET) on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 in New York, New York.



The presentation will be webcast live at https://ir.ftaiaviation.com/.

About FTAI Aviation Ltd.

FTAI owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines. FTAI’s propriety portfolio of products, including The Module Factory and a joint venture to manufacture engine PMA, enables it to provide cost savings and flexibility to our airline, lessor, and maintenance, repair, and operations customer base. Additionally, FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. FTAI invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

For further information, please contact: