Keros Therapeutics to Present at the 28th Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that three abstracts will be presented from the KER-050 and ALK2 hematology programs at the 28th Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association (“EHA”), to be held both virtually and in person from June 8 through 15, 2023.



The following abstracts were posted to the EHA website on May 11, 2023, 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Clinical Presentation

“KER-050 treatment improved markers of erythropoietic activity and hematopoiesis over six months which resulted in hematological responses across a broad, lower-risk MDS population”

Abstract Code: S166

Session Title: s417 MPN and MDS: Targeting red cells and platelets

Session Date and Time: June 9, 2023; 8:45 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Eastern time



Preclinical Presentations

“A modified activin receptor type II ligand trap RKER-050 restored erythropoiesis in a mouse model of myelofibrosis”

Abstract Code: P992

Session Title: Poster session

Session Date and Time: June 9, 2023; 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Eastern time



“Combining ALK2 inhibition with a modified activin receptor IIA ligand trap provided additive benefits in resolving anemia in a mouse model of anemia of inflammation”

Abstract Code: P1488

Session Title: Poster session

Session Date and Time: June 9, 2023; 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Eastern time



About KER-050

Keros’ lead protein therapeutic product candidate, KER-050, is an engineered ligand trap comprised of a modified ligand-binding domain of the transforming growth factor-beta receptor known as activin receptor type IIA that is fused to the portion of the human antibody known as the Fc domain. KER-050 is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and in patients with myelofibrosis.

About Keros Therapeutics, Inc.

Keros is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need. Keros is a leader in understanding the role of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins, which are master regulators of red blood cell and platelet production as well as of the growth, repair and maintenance of a number of tissues, including blood vessels and heart tissue. Keros’ lead protein therapeutic product candidate, KER-050, is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and in patients with myelofibrosis. Keros’ lead small molecule product candidate, KER-047, is being developed for the treatment of functional iron deficiency. Keros’ third product candidate, KER-012, is being developed for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders.

