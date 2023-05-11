SimplyConvert Ranks Among High-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023
SimplyConvert named amongst best workplaces in 2023EDWARDSVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SimplyConvert has been named to Inc. Magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2023 issue, which hits newsstands on May 16, 2023, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.
SimplyConvert has been recognized as a leader in the legal tech industry due to its client-centered approach. The company's success can be attributed to its exceptional team of attorneys, tech experts, sales and marketing professionals, and client intake specialists who collaborate to revolutionize how law firms handle client intake. By prioritizing the well-being of its employees and promoting a flexible work environment, SimplyConvert creates a workspace where everyone is encouraged to show up as their authentic selves.
After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking.
"I am thrilled and honored that SimplyConvert has been recognized as one of Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces for 2023,” Founder Jessie Hoerman said. “This achievement is a testament to the incredible dedication and hard work of our team, who consistently strive to create a fun and supportive work environment. At SimplyConvert, we understand that a happy team is the foundation of a successful company, and we are proud to have fostered a culture that values collaboration, innovation, and personal growth. We will continue to prioritize our team's well-being and strive to maintain this recognition in the years to come."
“Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Proving to the world that you’re a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement.”
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
About Quantum Workplace
Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.
About SimplyConvert
Created by a lawyer fed up with not having the right technology to meet her firm’s client intake needs, SimplyConvert uses case criteria-based questions to turn chat conversations with your website visitors into signed clients.
Recognized by the ABA as one of the leading innovators in legal tech, SimplyConvert’s client-centered approach gives today’s legal consumers the instant legal guidance they require while providing law firms with a comprehensive system for managing the client intake process from initial conversation to contract. With a law-firm-specific CRM, criteria-based qualification, instant notifications, embedded contracting, automated client follow-up, and referral management in one seamless platform, client intake is simple, and lawyers are free to focus their resources on signed clients.
