1290448 B.C. LTD. ANNOUNCES RTO WITH BLOCPAL INTERNATIONAL INC. WILL NOT PROCEED

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 1290448 B.C. Ltd. (the “Company”) announces that its previously announced reverse takeover by BlocPal International Inc. (“BlocPal”) will not proceed. The Company will continue to search for new business opportunities and transactions.

