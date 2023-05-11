1290448 B.C. LTD. ANNOUNCES RTO WITH BLOCPAL INTERNATIONAL INC. WILL NOT PROCEED
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 1290448 B.C. Ltd. (the “Company”) announces that its previously announced reverse takeover by BlocPal International Inc. (“BlocPal”) will not proceed. The Company will continue to search for new business opportunities and transactions.
For more information, please contact:
1290448 B.C. LTD.
TJ Finch
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Telephone: 647 738-8063
Email: tj@kilncapitaladvisors.com
