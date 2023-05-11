When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Albertsons Companies has voluntarily recalled 18-count packages of Oatmeal Cookies that were sold at the Safeway grocery store at 14020 Main Street, Duvall, Wash. between April 5 to April 17, 2023. We have received a report that a package of cookies was labeled as Oatmeal Raisin but may have contained Peanut Butter Cookies. As a result, peanuts and soy were not listed within the ingredient statement. The recalled cookies were packaged in clear plastic containers available within the store’s bakery department.

Consumers who have allergies or severe sensitivities to peanuts or soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products and are urged not to consume these items. These consumers should discard the products or return them to Safeway in Duvall located at 14020 Main Street for a full refund.

There has been one report of a serious adverse event. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions should contact Albertsons Companies’ Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST.

Product Recall Details:

Product Name: Oatmeal Raisin Cookies 18 Count

UPC: 22786200000

Packed on Date: April 5, 2023

Sell Thru Date: April 17, 2023