FDLE arrests Washington County man for possession of child sexual abuse material

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Jerry Raphael Pitts Jr., 18, of Chipley, yesterday on 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.
 
The case began last year when FDLE agents received a cybertip about a computer user uploading child sexual abuse material on a social media platform. Through investigative techniques, agents were able to identify Pitts’ residence as the source of the upload.
 
Agents obtained a search warrant for Pitts’ cellular phone. A forensic review of the device discovered the presence of more than 300 images featuring children as young as seven years old being sexually abused.
 
Pitts was booked into the Holmes County Jail on a no-bond status pending first appearance. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 14th Judicial Circuit.

For Further Information Contact:
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001

