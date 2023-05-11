DexteriTech Solutions Awarded $54 Million Executive Service Support Task Order by the Department of Veterans Affairs

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has awarded DexteriTech Solutions (DTS) — a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) Joint Venture between The Green Technology Group (TGTG) and Planned Systems International, Inc. (PSI) — a task order under the Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology Next Generation (T4NG) contract vehicle to provide executive support services to the Office of the Chief Information Officer (CIO) and other executive leadership within OIT.



The Department of Veterans Affairs is the country’s largest healthcare system, serving more than 9 million veterans. Under the contract, the DTS Team will assist the Assistant Secretary and top leadership in building administrative processes, standard repositories, executive response capability, oversight facilitation, and corresponding policies to provide leadership with the ability to make better informed decisions as they continue to provide high quality, effective, and efficient services to those responsible for overseeing health care to the nation’s veterans.

“We look forward to continuing to provide innovative solutions to the VA and support their efforts to serve veterans by providing leadership with responsive, mission-focused Executive and Business support,” said The Green Technology Group President Darryl Green.

“We are extremely proud to continue our support of the VA and their vital mission to provide better health care for our veterans and improve the veteran experience,” said Mash Rahman, president of PSI’s Health Sector. “Our joint venture partner TGTG is the right fit for this customer’s contract needs, and the results of this effort are a testament to our incredible team and our People First culture.”

About Planned Systems International, Inc.

Founded in 1988, PSI is a CMMI Maturity Level 3-appraised, ISO® 9001:2015, ISO® 20000-1:2018, ISO® 27001:2013, and ISO® 14001:2015-certified enterprise IT solutions and management consulting services provider specializing in Health Solutions, IT and Consulting Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Defense and National Security Solutions. PSI has a stellar record of past performance and award-winning experience, and our core capabilities include System Integration & Modernization; Cyber Security & IA; DevSecOps; Environmental Remediation; Data Analytics; Clinical Support & Human Performance; Cloud Advisory Services; Modeling & Simulation; Enterprise Testing & IV&V; IC/C4ISR; and NextGen Technologies.

PSI has earned a reputation for applying the state-of-the-art technologies and the industry's most successful methodologies to support business solutions for the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Department of Defense (DoD), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), and other Government clients.

